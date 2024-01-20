"Consistently mediocre", "Last to arrive; First to leave" - Fans blast Manchester United's Andre Onana after Cameroon's loss to Senegal

Football fans around the world took to social media to lay into Manchester United and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana after Cameroon's 3-1 loss to Senegal at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Onana, who has already been under fire for his sub-par performances this season, was subjected to more scrutiny after his first game for his national team at AFCON. Cameroon drew their first game of the tournament 1-1 with ten-man Zambia, and things have turned from bad to worse for the Lions who are on the verge of being eliminated in the group stages itself.

One furious fan on X lambasted Onana, saying:

"Andre Onana is the worst goalkeeper I have ever seen in football history!"

Another one added:

"Andre Onana should be nowhere near this Cameroon team. They are better off without him."

Here are some more of the fan reactions on X:

A running joke has also started among fans about Onana being the last one to arrive and first one to leave from AFCON. Since he was called up to play Manchester United's game against Tottenham one day before Cameroon's first match, he missed out on a starting spot to Fabrice Ondoa.

Now, with Cameroon on the brink of elimination, he might already be packing his bags and leaving. Here are some more of those hilarious reactions on X:

Onana, who moved from Inter Milan to Manchester United last summer for €50 million, has been in poor form this season. Although he has the second most clean sheets in the Premier League with six in 21 games, he has also conceded 29 goals in the remaining 15, with many of them stemming from costly errors on his behalf.

Manchester United may have another Kobbie Mainoo on their hands, new starlet likely to be part of coach's plans

18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has been one of the breakthrough stars for Manchester United in an otherwise dismal season. However, manager Erik ten Hag might have unearthed another starlet in midfield in the form of academy graduate Dan Gore.

Ten Hag has already emphasized the importance of continuing the United tradition of integrating academy graduates into the first team. He has previously said:

"Man United is famous [for] it. To bring young kids above and to play in the first team. Last year, (Alejandro) Garnacho made it. So I always hope for a minimum of one player who can go into our squad and compete for a starting position."

Garnacho has already become one of the best young players in the world, and Gore could be next up at Old Trafford. He made his United debut as a substitute in their 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the third round of the EFL Cup. He has also featured in three Champions League squads for United this season.

He has already captained United's youth sides at multiple levels, including their U21s in Premier League 2 and their U18s in the Europa Youth League. He is highly valued among the top figures at the club, and could be a key part of their squad in the 2024-25 season.