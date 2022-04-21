“These guys need Jesus” “Gone in 2 years” - Rival fans express doubts over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United appointment

Manchester United announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager on Thursday. The Dutch manager will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick after the end of the season. While many United fans were delighted with the news, rival fans expressed their doubts over the appointment.

The Red Devils have gone through a tough period in recent years, especially this season. They saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting sacked in November and Rangnick taking over.

Even then, they have fallen behind in the race for the fourth spot in the Premier League. They are sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

United will be finishing a fifth straight season without any silverware, with the last being the Europa League triumph under Jose Mourinho in 2017. They haven't won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. They appointed David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, among others, but failed to win the title.

The appointment of Ten Hag is being seen by many as the foundation for a big transformation at the club. Hence, while many fans are optimistic, many are still skeptical, especially rival fans, who took to Twitter to express themselves.

Here are some of the best Tweets from rival fans on Ten Hag's appointment:

fully vaccinated dad jokes enthusiast @kelakuan United is so desperate they hire Ten Hags. because One Hag alone cannot save us. United is so desperate they hire Ten Hags. because One Hag alone cannot save us.

philfodenszn @Ryan77735772340 United fans who think Ten Hag will save them: United fans who think Ten Hag will save them: https://t.co/2OEcXLobfG

ELI @Expert_ELI Year 2024.

Every fan calls for the sack of Ten Hag to save the season. Ex players call for Rooney to step in. since he's a club legend.

Mark my words Year 2024.Every fan calls for the sack of Ten Hag to save the season. Ex players call for Rooney to step in. since he's a club legend.Mark my words https://t.co/LHN5qk8zp5

JCP @jcp____ Ten Hag is walking into a burning building with a water pistol shouting “I can save you”, god speed you bald cunt. #GGMU Ten Hag is walking into a burning building with a water pistol shouting “I can save you”, god speed you bald cunt. #GGMU

RF9 🇧🇷 @SambaRole Also, Manchester United are horrific from top to bottom mate these guys need Jesus, not Ten Hag Also, Manchester United are horrific from top to bottom mate these guys need Jesus, not Ten Hag

🆒 James @Manlikejonez Utd fans wanted every manager they got. And every single manager was sacked. Ten Hag gone in 2 years. Save this tweet. Utd fans wanted every manager they got. And every single manager was sacked. Ten Hag gone in 2 years. Save this tweet.

SR10 @euantjones Ten Hag will not save united Ten Hag will not save united

Zane🇺🇦 @zanetalkssports @ManUtd Might need twenty or thirty Hag to improve yourselves @ManUtd Might need twenty or thirty Hag to improve yourselves 😂

Gaza🇬🇭 @Original_Gaza @TheEuropeanLad It's a pity. A promising career is about to be destroyed in broad daylight and everyone is watching on @TheEuropeanLad It's a pity. A promising career is about to be destroyed in broad daylight and everyone is watching on😔😔

WelBeast @WelBeast @ManUtd Guardiola daddy failed so you've gone for Guardiola son. It will end in Glazers out protests. @ManUtd Guardiola daddy failed so you've gone for Guardiola son. It will end in Glazers out protests.

Manchester United hope Erik ten Hag's announcement will give them a boost for the remainder of the season

While the Dutch manager will take charge next season, Manchester United will hope the announcement will give the current squad a psychological boost. United's players have often been accused of lacking desire and effort this season.

However, the announcement of the new manager brings some clarity into the club's near future. It will also give some players an opportunity to showcase their talent to make it into Ten Hag's squad next season.

Manchester United fans will hope that this helps them improve for the five remaining games of the season. They still have a slender chance of making it to the top four this season. They take on Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates. The Gunners are fifth, three points above United with a game in hand.

Manchester United will hope to finish the season well as they look towards a major transformation in the summer and beyond.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava