Conte turning things around as Tottenham win 3 consecutive Premier League games

Tottenham Hotspur's poor run of form is becoming a thing of the past, one that cost Nuno Espirito Santo his job.

Antonio Conte’s arrival in November has given the team a huge boost, and so far, the results have also been impressive. The Italian hasn’t yet had the benefit of signing his own players, but he’s getting the best out of the team he has inherited.

In the six games Conte has managed across competitions, Tottenham have won four, drawn one and lost one, which came in the Europa Conference League against NS Mura.

Spurs are already beginning to play like a quintessential Conte team. The players have adapted well to his 3-4-3 formation, and are playing with freedom and swagger. The team’s defensive record has also massively improved.

Tottenham win third straight league game

When Conte took charge, Tottenham were struggling, languishing in mid-table, but he has got them into top-four reckoning.

On Sunday, Spurs beat Norwich City 3-0 for their third straight win in the Premier League. Previously, they had beaten Brentford and Leeds United. That Tottenham are now above Manchester United and Arsenal and just two points off fourth-placed West Ham United depicts the transformation Conte has brought about.

Even more impressive is the fact that the team is now playing with some level of consistency. Harry Kane might be struggling to score, but Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura are playing well, and were on the score sheet against Norwich.

Conte’s Spurs are gradually taking flight

Conte took over a team at its lowest ebb, but in just a month, he has got them back on track. The team is gradually taking flight, and they can only get better from here.

During Sunday’s game against Norwich, Spurs fans were so impressed with what they saw that they started singing the manager’s name. It was the perfect appreciation for the job he has done at the club thus far.

"I want to say thanks to all the fans that sang my name. On one hand, I'm very happy for this; on the other hand, I feel a lot of responsibility to our fans,” Conte said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"They trust a lot in my work and to listen to my name was good because I have just arrived, only one month I've been here. Maybe it's too much early! But I want to show in the future I deserve this.

Conte wants to continue his good work as the season wears on, saying:

"I think the good result helps you, but I want to deserve the fans - if they decide to sing my name - for my work, for my total involvement in this club, in this situation."

Tottenham are in a good place at the moment. Although they are unlikely to win the title, finishing in the top four and winning the Europa Conference league are achievable targets, especially with Conte in the dugout.

