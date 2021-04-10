Brandon Fernandes extends contracts with FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes has committed his future to FC Goa by penning a new three-year deal, which will keep him at the club till June 2024. Fernandes has been a part of the FC Goa setup since 2017 and has made over 60 appearances for the club.

Brandon Fernandes has been one of the finest playmakers in the Indian Super League (ISL) and has several assists to his name. His passing ability along with his versatile gameplay has made him one of the best Indian midfielders in the league. Brandon had an injury-laden 2020-21 ISL campaign, only managing 12 appearances.

Speaking to the media, Brandon Fernandes said:

“Playing for FC Goa has always been special ever since I arrived here four years back. I feel at home here. Together, we have been able to stitch together a lot of successful chapters over the past few years. I am looking forward to continuing in the same vein in the years to come."

“I am convinced that the best days – both for me and the club lies ahead of us and I intend to start working towards that. Being a Goan, it gives me great pleasure to continue to wear this shirt and representing my people for many years to come. I will be giving everything I have to help deliver the success that our fans deserve," the midfielder added.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s director of football, is also excited about the player extending his contract and said:

“We’re delighted that Brandon has agreed to commit his long-term future to the club. He has grown leaps and bounds since he first arrived here in 2017 and has turned into one of the most consistent creative forces in the country."

"He’s been a very important part of our success over the past 4 years and has become ingrained into the fabric of the club. We are confident that his best years are yet to come and we’re pleased that he’s chosen to spend those in Goa," added Puskur.

FC Goa will next be in action against Qatar side Al-Rayyan on 14th April in the AFC Champions League.