Convicted footballers: 6 Arsenal players who have served time in prison

Christian Cooke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 688 // 27 Oct 2018, 12:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Arsenal have had their fair share of miscreants in the past, many of whom went too far and landed themselves in jail.

Throughout the years, the Gunners have seen a number of players incarcerated for a wide range of crimes, some of whom went on to achieve greatness in football. Many others, however, faded away into obscurity.

There are big-name players who have spent time behind bars and are regarded as Arsenal legends, while others could have been great players if not for their criminal activity.

Dishonourable mentions

Graham Rix was jailed in 1999 after being found guilty of unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl and indecently assaulting her. The then-41-year-old coach was told by the judge he would be released after serving half his sentence for good behaviour but would remain on the sex offenders register for 10 years. He started his career at Arsenal and went on to make over 350 appearances.

James Purcell was jailed in 2011 after admitted causing grievous bodily harm. He was an Arsenal coach who worked with disabled children and was allegedly drunk and high on cocaine when he and Katie Bonnick attacked cyclist Abdul Hossini. Purcell broke Mr Hossini’s jaw, cheekbone and caused skull fractures. He was jailed for 30 months.

#1 Peter Storey

Peter Storey

Peter Storey was jailed for three years for conspiracy to produce counterfeit money, but his time at Wandsworth and Spring Hill was one of many occasions that he was incarcerated after his playing career came to an end.

Prior to being jailed, he set up a brothel (Calypso Massage Parlour) – while on bail - to raise money to flee to Spain to avoid his trial. He was arrested and pleaded guilty, to which he was handed a £700 fine and a six-month suspended sentence.

Storey failed to turn up to his own bankruptcy hearings and was jailed for contempt of court. His conspiracy trial would later follow and he was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

In 1990, he was jailed for nearly a month for attempting to import pornography from Europe which was hidden in a spare tyre. It’s clear he had no intention of reforming his character as he returned to jail time and again. Storey made over 390 appearances for Arsenal between 1962 and 1977.

1 / 6 NEXT