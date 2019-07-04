Copa America 2019: 3 reasons why Argentina lost 2-0 to Brazil

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 // 04 Jul 2019, 07:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

It was once again the same old story for the Albiceleste as they found themselves knocked out of another major tournament.

Coming into the match after stuttering through to the semi-finals, Argentina looked far from the side that reached the finals of the Copa America in the previous two editions.

Brazil took the lead in the 19th minute after Roberto Firmino found Gabriel Jesus unmarked in the penalty box to score the first goal. The Manchester City man then returned the favour in the 71st minute to give Brazil a 2-0 victory over their arch-rivals and march into the finals of the Copa America.

#3 Argentina needs a squad overhaul

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

The Argentina side that has peaked in the tournaments prior to the 2018 World Cup has been based on the platform build by their title-winning U-20 side of 2005 and 2007. The core of that side formed by Messi, Aguero, Di Maria and all have now entered their early thirties with some of them now out of the international scene.

The ones that remain, apart from Aguero and Messi, have started to fade away. On the contrary, their arch nemesis has gone from strength to strength after the end of one of their own golden eras.

The gulf in class between the sides was strikingly evident with a young and hungry Brazilian side taking Argentina for a spin. Apart from Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, the Argentine squad had no other player on par with or even above the class of the Brazilians players (Di Maria is a big name who has been far from his best).

The defence and the midfield of the Albiceleste look centuries away from nearing the class that oozed out from the Brazilian lineup. No single player, other than Nicolas Otamendi, could be even compared to the Brazilian defence.

The midfield is the most recent worry for Argentina, despite the presence of Leandro Paredes, Giovanni Lo Celso and Angel Di Maria. The Albicelste have no other options on par with these names to add to their midfield.

Advertisement

The attacking department is the only place where Argentina still hold their monopoly with Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero. Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala are looking like potential replacements for the ageing legends, but they are still far away from possessing the quality of the veterans.

Of the players that failed to make the list, only Mauro Icardi looks good enough to join the national side.

The Argentinian FA will need to find ample replacements quickly for their ageing superstars if the Albiceleste is to break their trophyless streak.

1 / 3 NEXT