Copa America 2019: 5 Players who could replace Neymar for Brazil

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    06 Jun 2019, 16:36 IST

Neymar was taken off after 21 minutes in a friendly against Qatar
Neymar was taken off after 21 minutes in a friendly against Qatar

The 2019 Copa America will start on the 14th of June and it is hard for fans to not think about it. Teams like Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Columbia will fight it out in Brazil for the grand prize. It doesn't get bigger than this in South America and all the teams are sweating it out.

Brazil dealt with a severe blow as Neymar was ruled out of the 46th edition of the Copa America. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed the news after the PSG star was substituted. Neymar, who was carried off the field was in tears after realizing that he could no longer be a part of the Brazilian team for the tournament.

Neymar had recovered from a knee injury and was fit enough to take part in the friendly against Qatar. However, he had an ankle problem during the first half. The former Barcelona player will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to ligament rupture in his right ankle.

Without their talisman, Brazil's chances could take a serious blow. Fortunately, there are quite a few players that Tite can choose from as a replacement for Neymar. Tite has a week's time to confirm the replacement player. On that note, here's a look at 5 players who could replace Neymar.

#5 Felipe Anderson

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Felipe Anderson emerged as one of the best signings of the season in the 2018/19 Premier League. He was a key player for West Ham United and helped them finish in the top half of the league table. He was instrumental in helping the London-based club defeat heavyweights like Arsenal and Manchester United.

He was a creative player for them at the left wing and created 10 big chances. Anderson scored 10 goals and assisted on 5 occasions in 40 games across all competitions. He is also good at scoring goals from distance. The former Lazio player even made 41 interceptions. He is good at defending and can make some vital contributions in his half of the field.

All stats from Transfermarkt.com and Premierleague.com

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Real Madrid CF Football Brazil Football Lucas Moura Vinicius Júnior
