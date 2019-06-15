×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win the Copa America

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    15 Jun 2019, 14:11 IST

Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match
Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match

The 46th edition of the Copa America is upon us, as all 10 member nations of CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) alongside two guest nations (Japan and Qatar) battle it out for glory.

The tournament would run from June 14 through July 7 2019 across six venues in five cities in host nation Brazil and would have on display some of the finest players on the planet.

One country which would be entering the competition with high hopes of triumphing would be Argentina, as the 14-time winners would be looking to go one better than their consecutive runners-up finishes in the last two editions.

However, they might find themselves falling short in the tournament. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five reasons why Argentina aren't likely to win the 2019 Copa America.

#5 Overdependence on Messi could cost them

Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match
Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match

Ever since making his professional debut in November 2003, Lionel Messi has played his way into being considered debatably the greatest player in the history of the game.

The 31-year-old's numbers are well documented, so it is futile to repeat them. But, over the years, he has shown a pristine ability to decide the outcome of matches on his own, with his talent level far above what we have ever seen.

Any side facing a team that has Messi in its side almost goes into every match with an advantage. The Argentine maestro is more than capable of causing harm to his opponents either with his sublime passing, otherwordly dribbling or pin-point finishing.

Argentina has the luxury of having him within its ranks and this gives them an edge over other teams at the tournament, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has the ability to lead his nation to glory.

Advertisement

However, for all of his seemingly superhuman abilities, Messi is not without his shortcomings and there are instances (rather few of them) of the Barcelona talisman not stepping up to the challenge when required.

Beyond Lionel Messi, there are not many other players in the current Argentine squad who inspire confidence and as such, La Albiceleste's chances of success hinge almost squarely on their captain's ability to deliver for them.

There is a chance that Messi might not step up to the plate (as has happened too often by his standards on the international scene in the past). In the event that this does happen, are there any other players in the Argentine setup who would carry the mantle and lead their team to glory?







1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Predicting The Entire 2019 Copa America Tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 : Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 3 favourites for the 2019 Copa America trophy
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Best XI going into the tournament
RELATED STORY
 Copa América 2019: Top 3 favorite teams to win the Cup
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Top 6 young players to Watch out for
RELATED STORY
6 legends to have never won the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 :  Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia Football News & More
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why a Neymar-less Brazil will still win Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina v Colombia Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BRA BOL
3 - 0
 Brazil vs Bolivia
Tomorrow VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us