×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019 - Analysing Group A

Annmay Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
30   //    13 Jun 2019, 18:54 IST

The oldest intercontinental competition kicks off its 46th edition on 14th June as Brazil take on Bolivia in the first game of the 2019 Copa America. However, this edition will miss a superstar of South American football - Neymar Jr.

The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the warm-up game against Qatar and will miss out on the entire tournament. With Brazil's star man out and stripped from captaincy amidst rape accusations, this leaves the group wide open.

But who are the contenders? Let's have a look -

#1 Brazil

A young Brazil team aims to win their Copa America since 2007
A young Brazil team aims to win their Copa America since 2007

Key Player - Philippe Coutinho

Brazil arguably have the most depth in their squad compared to all the other nations participating in the tournament. Despite such a star studded line-up, many top players lost their spot in the Brazilian national team - Marcelo and Fabinho being just two of the many players who didn't make the 23-man squad.

If there is any problem in the Brazilian camp that would be the injury of Paris Saint Germain's Neymar. After being stripped of captaincy, the winger's problems didn't get any better as he suffered an ankle injury a week before the tournament which ruled him out of the entire event.

However, in his absence, the young and hungry wingers David Neres and Richarlison will hope to make the best of their opportunities. Philippe Coutinho meanwhile will be given the responsibility to lead the squad not only in creating chances, but on to the pitch as well.

But experienced players in Thiago Silva and Dani Alves will surely lift some of the burden from his shoulders.

Prediction: 1st

Advertisement

#2 Bolivia

Can Bolivia put aside their poor run of form and overcome the nearly impossible task of getting through group A?
Can Bolivia put aside their poor run of form and overcome the nearly impossible task of getting through group A?

Key Player - Marcelo Martins

Entering the Copa America as the lowest ranked team, Bolivia will face a massive challenge when they take on Brazil in the opening game. Any sort of positive result in the opening game will give them the confidence to put up a fight against Peru and Venezuela.

However, form is not on their side as they failed to win in their last 7 matches and have only beaten Myanmar in their last 16 games across all competitions. What makes this drought of victories even worse is the fact that they have only scored once in their last six games.

Striker Marcelo Martins is the only player who plies his trade outside South or Central America. The 31-year-old is likely to be Bolivia's main hope as he is comfortably the leading appearance-maker (73) and scorer (17) in the squad.

Prediction - 4th

#3 Peru

A 3-0 loss to Colombia might hurt confidence of this highly experienced Peru team
A 3-0 loss to Colombia might hurt confidence of this highly experienced Peru team

Key Player - Christian Cueva

Peru have a squad loaded with experience, especially up front, as the duo of Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan will lead the line.

Peru know a thing or two about lifting the trophy, having won the tournament twice - first in 1939 on home soil and then in 1975, which was the first time the tournament took place under the name 'Copa America'.

Peru have had mixed results in their two warm up games. They started off with a 1-0 victory against Costa Rica, with 27-year-old midfielder Christian Cueva scoring the winner. However, they were down to 10 men when they took on Colombia and went on to suffer a 3-0 loss against one of the stronger teams in the tournament.

However, the Peru team should be able to proceed to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Prediction - 2nd

#4 Venezuela

Can Rondon lead the Venezuela team to great heights this Copa America?
Can Rondon lead the Venezuela team to great heights this Copa America?

Key Player - Salomon Rondon

Venezuela is the only South America side to have never played in the World Cup. Given their FIFA ranking of 27 you would have expected them to have at least played in one edition of the world's biggest international football competition, but that is not the case.

While Venezuela do have experienced stalwarts in Salomon Rondon and Tomas Rincon, they also have some exciting young players such as goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez, who as a part of the Venezuela U-20 team that made the finals in the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

With the capability to play both a 4-3-3 and a 4-5-1, Venezuela have the talent and the experience to take them over the line. However, considering the highly competitive group they are in, it will not be an easy task.

Prediction - 3rd

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Peru Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho
Advertisement
5 Reasons why a Neymar-less Brazil will still win Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: It's all-in or nothing for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil v Bolivia: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Your Ultimate guide to Copa America 2019 – Squads and Group Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Filipe Luis speaks ahead Brazil opener against Bolivia in Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Predicting The Entire 2019 Copa America Tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil v Bolivia Prediction
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 : Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Brazil Team News, Predicted XI, Injury News
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
15 Jun BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
16 Jun VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
16 Jun ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2019-20
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us