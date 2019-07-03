Copa America 2019: Argentina 0-2 Brazil - Hits and Flops

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 787 // 03 Jul 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

In what many opined to be a high voltage affair, arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina went toe to toe in the semi-finals of the Copa America 2019 at Belo Horizonte. Brazil marched into the finals of Copa America for the first time since 2007 with a convincing win over their bitter rivals. Tite's men have formed a more cohesive unit and they were more efficient in the final third, which led to their victory.

Although the Selecao were far from their scintillating best, goals from strikers Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino helped Brazil ease past Argentina. Both Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi were denied by the post and it was not to be their night as Tite's side romped home to a 2-0 win with a spirited showing to book their place in the finals.

Much of the first 45 minutes were dominated by the men in the yellow shirts as they took an early lead. Firmino provided a low ball into the box, which was superbly finished by the Manchester City striker. Just when it seemed that an equalizer is on the cards for the Albiceleste, Jesus came up with a breathtaking run and provided an unselfish pass to Firmino, confirming Brazil's victory.

Let us now have a look at the players who heavily impacted the game and the ones who didn't.

#5 Hit: Dani Alves

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Dani Alves rolled back the years and led his side to the final with a stunning performance. The 36-year-old is not getting younger but he looked extremely fresh and hungry to deliver a stellar display.

Coming off after a run of injuries and poor form with Paris Saint-Germain, it was Alves who relentlessly pushed forward to help out the attackers. He caught the Argentine defense napping and provided the pass to Firmino, who went on to assist Jesus for the opener.

Brazil is still yet to concede in the tournament and Alves showed why. The likes of Acuna and Di Maria were unable to win the individual battles against the veteran right-back. Alves was rock solid at the back and his pinpoint passes during overlaps proved to be too difficult for the Albiceleste to handle.

1 / 5 NEXT