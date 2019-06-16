×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019: Argentina 0-2 Colombia - 3 talking points

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
390   //    16 Jun 2019, 08:55 IST

Argentina are unable to stop Colombia from taking 3 points.
Argentina are unable to stop Colombia from taking 3 points.

Group B of the 2019 Copa America witnessed its first match, as Argentina and Colombia battled it out, with the latter taking home their first victory over their neighbors since 2007.

Given the strength and pedigree of both nations, this was one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage. It can ostensibly be implied that the two teams would occupy the top two positions in the group (with all due respect to Qatar and Paraguay).

Although the match got off to a rather slow start, the second half exploded into action, with tenacious displays and lots of goalmouth action. In this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the highly entertaining fixture at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

#3 Same old Argentina, just a different year

Argentine players are still lacking the cutting edge.
Argentine players are still lacking the cutting edge.

This fixture represented Argentina's first competitive clash since their woeful elimination by France at the round-of-16 of the World Cup in July last year.

However, despite all their verve, heart and tenacity, the Argentines were sorely lacking in cutting edge which has been an all-too-familiar story in recent years. They huffed and puffed for the entirety of the 90 minutes in vain, with their efforts yielding nothing as Colombia ran out with all three points and a clean sheet to boot.

This match offered an opportunity for the Albiceleste players to stand up, be counted on the international stage, and make up for the bitter disappointments of recent years, but that failed to happen.

A frequent criticism leveled at the Argentine team is that they generally tend to underperform when it matters most and all of their shortcomings in recent years were on full display in the match against Colombia.

There was a sense of urgency in their players, but they were lacking a clear-cut direction to their play while they were also devoid of coordination and this showed in defensive lapses which ultimately cost them in the match.

The Argentine squad on display on the night was a new-look one, but in scenes surreally deja vu-like, they showed signs of the failings which had plagued their forebears in times past. On the evidence of their performance against Colombia, it seems as though Argentina's 28-year wait for international glory would go on.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Colombia Football Team Lionel Messi James Rodriguez Copa America Teams
Advertisement
Argentina 0-2 Colombia - 3 reasons why Argentina lost the match | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Colombia: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia, Colombia Team News, Predicted XI, Key Players and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia, Argentina Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia- Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina v Colombia Prediction
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Argentina, Messi and company show their skills 
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina's Starting XI for tomorrow's game against Colombia announced
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia, Brazil vs Bolivia Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BRA BOL
3 - 0
 Brazil vs Bolivia
FT VEN PER
0 - 0
 Venezuela vs Peru
FT ARG COL
0 - 2
 Argentina vs Colombia
Tomorrow PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
Tomorrow URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us