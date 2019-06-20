Copa America 2019: Argentina 1-1 Paraguay - 3 reasons why Argentina failed to win the match

Argentina played out a 1-1 draw with Paraguay

Following on from their lethargic display in the 2-0 defeat to Colombia on Matchday 1 in Group B of the 2019 Copa America, Argentina took to the field at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte needing victory to strengthen their case for qualification.

However, that did not happen as another insipid showing saw them record a stalemate with Paraguay, which is sure to further deflate hopes of Argentines that their 28-year wait for a major trophy is going to end anytime soon.

The draw leaves Los Albiceleste rock bottom of their group and any result bar a victory on Matchday 3 against tournament visitors Qatar on Sunday would see them eliminated from the first round of the Copa America for the first time in their history.

Coming on the heels of their women's national team showing great heart and determination to claw back from 3 goals down against Scotland and snatch a 3-3 draw, this was a match which their male counterparts were expected to win to regain confidence.

However, Argentina failed to do so and this would pile further pressure on them for the rest of their stay in this tournament. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of three reasons why Argentina failed to get victory in the match.

#3 For the umpteenth time, they were very disjointed

Even in the days when Argentina had a quality team with world beaters within its ranks, they were never quite able to pull off the seamless and precise pattern of play associated with the best teams, with their team looking like a bunch of individuals rather than a team.

This lack of teamwork has cost Argentina dearly in tournaments past, but their play so far in the Copa America has undoubtedly been the worst of the lot.

They were poor and lacked cutting edge in the opening fixture against Colombia but took their lethargic play to all-time lows against Paraguay.

In a match against a team ranked 26 places beneath them and whose only renowned player in the current squad is 25-year-old forward Miguel Almiron of Newcastle, Argentina failed to pull their weight and were flattered to get a draw.

They had plenty of possession in the first half but failed to put this to good use, with their only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes coming when Messi directed a freekick comfortably straight at Gatito Fernandez.

Bar a brief period in the second half, Argentina were totally clueless on how to break the Paraguayan backline, resorting to frustrating sideways passes and generally looked like a team devoid of ideas.

Teamwork always thumps individualism any day anytime in sports and for as long as Argentina continue to put up lethargic and individualistic performances on the field, their wait for a major trophy is bound to go on.

