Copa America 2019, Argentina 1-1 Paraguay: 5 Talking Points

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    20 Jun 2019, 10:27 IST

Messi scored his first goal of the competition but could not guide his side to their first victory
Messi scored his first goal of the competition but could not guide his side to their first victory

It was a familiar sight at the Belo Horizonte today as a poor Argentina display resulted in Paraguay getting a 1-1 draw against the runners up of the previous two editions.

Argentina started the match brightly as they looked the more dangerous of the two sides in the opening 10 minutes. This passage though was the only time the 15-time champions looked threatening as Paraguay took control of the game.

The Albiceleste went behind in the 37th minute after a brilliant individual display from Miguel Almiron was finished off by Richard Sanchez.

Argentina equalised in the 57th minute following a VAR decision after Ivan Piris was judged to have handled the ball inside the box.

Five minutes later, Argentina was on the other end of the ground as the referee awarded a penalty to Paraguay following Nicolas Otamendi's foul on Gonzalez. Franco Armani turned the saviour as the 32-year old parried the shot away after Gonzalez struck a low shot to his right.

A late charge in the last 10 minutes of the match was not enough for the Albiceleste as they once again failed to get a victory in Copa America 2019.

Let's take a look at 5 talking points from the match.

#5 Argentina on the brink of exit of yet another International competition


Argentina is once again on the brink of extending their trophyless run to 26 years after their draw against Paraguay. The 15-time Copa America winners are now third in the group with a single point following the completion of two matches.

The South American giants had the worst possible start to their campaign after losing 2-0 to Colombia in their opening match of the 2019 edition.

The Albiceleste will now need to beat the Asian champions Qatar and hope that Paraguay does not beat Colombia.

Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT BOL PER
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Peru
FT BRA VEN
0 - 0
 Brazil vs Venezuela
FT COL QAT
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Qatar
FT ARG PAR
1 - 1
 Argentina vs Paraguay
Tomorrow URU JAP 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Japan
22 Jun ECU CHI 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Chile
