Copa America 2019, Argentina v Brazil: Match preview, key players and more

Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Argentina v Brazil was capable of being a final and this will definitely see off a favourite to lift the trophy.

After enduring a difficult start to the Copa America campaign, Argentina have somehow crept their way into the semi-finals and face Brazil in a bid to secure a berth in the finals. Lionel Scaloni's side after losing 2-0 in their opening game to Colombia looked lost but have grown into the competition with each passing game.

Meanwhile, Brazil have been relentless throughout their journey as they have thrashed Bolivia 3-0 and Peru 5-0 despite missing out on their star player, Neymar Jr to through injury.

The Argentine team have found a balance in the center with Leandro Paredes clicking with Giovani Lo Celso, whereas Lautaro Martinez is leading the attack with Lionel Messi struggling to have a direct impact till now. They now come up against resolute Brazilian defense of Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Joao Miranda and Alisson Becker. On the other hand, Everton, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho lead the Brazilian attack.

Kickoff information

Date: 2nd July 2019

Time: 21:30 pm (local time), 06:00 am (IST) (3rd July)

Venue: Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais

Form guide

Last five fixtures

Argentina: W-W-D-L-W

Brazil: W-W-D-W-W

Head-to-head

Argentina: 39 wins

Colombia: 45 wins

Draws: 25

Key player - Argentina

Lionel Messi

Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world, but one thing that he does not have in his trophy cabinet is an international trophy with Argentina. But the Barcelona ace has not had a tournament like the one he would have hoped for.

"The truth is I'm not having my best Copa America," said Messi.

Despite not having best of the campaigns, the Argentine captain is always dangerous and when the stakes are high, La Albiceleste will need their captain to rise to the occasion.

Key player - Brazil

Philippe Coutinho

Brazil v Paraguay: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Philippe Coutinho had a season to forget with Barcelona but has taken over as Brazil's main man role after Neymar was sidelined through an injury. The former Liverpool man is proving himself with each passing game as he has scored 2 goals and set up 1 and will be the host's key player if they are to scrape past their South American rivals.