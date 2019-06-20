Copa America 2019, Argentina v Paraguay: Argentina predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more

Argentina Press Conference & Training Session - Copa America Brazil 2019

After a tumultuous start to their Copa America campaign, Argentina will face Paraguay today evening in their second fixture of the Copa America as the Albiceleste look to get back to their winning ways.

Argentina lost to Colombia 2-0 in their opening fixture on Saturday. Even with the likes of Messi and Aguero, Argentina could not find the back of the net.

Their opponents Paraguay had a bright start to their match but blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Copa America debutants and Asian Cup winners Qatar.

Team News

After poor team selection in their first match, Luca Scaloni will be under pressure to put up a competitive team against a comparatively easier opponent.

Angel Di Maria is expected to sit on the bench following a lacklustre display against Colombia that saw the PSG man being substituted early in the game.

No other changes are expected in the Albiceleste.

Suspended: none

Injured: none

Predicted XI

Franco Armani is once again expected to start between the posts even though the 32-year old had some nervy moments in the match against Colombia.

German Pezzella and Nicolas Otamendi will once again start in the heart of the defence with Nicolas Tagliafico and Renzo Saravia being deployed as full backs.

The midfield will be the major problem for Scaloni. The Albiceleste is expected to start Leonardo Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso in the centre with Guido Rodríguez likely to make way.

Rodrigo De Paul is expected to fill in for Angel Di Maria while Roberto Pereyra or Paulo Dybala will take up the other wing.

The frontline of Argentine looks solid with Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi leading the charge.

Predicted XI: Armani; Tagliafico, Pezzella, Otamendi, Saravi; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, Pereyra; Messi, and Aguero.