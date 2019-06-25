Copa America 2019, Argentina vs Qatar: Hits and Flops

Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Argentina registered their first win in this edition of Copa America last night as they beat Qatar 2-0. In a much needed victory, goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero were enough to seal the game for the Albiceste.

Lionel Sacloni's men took the lead quite early as Martinez opened the scoring with just 4 minutes on the clock. The game was still pretty much in the balance till the lead was just one as Qatar also fancied their chances but Paulo Dybala's introduction to the game changed the dynamics of the game. He in his cameo appearance set up the second goal for Argentina which was slotted in by Aguero.

Argentina were tipped as one of the favourites to lift the Copa America this year after Brazil but started the campaign on a sour note. In their opening fixture, they fell short to Colombia and in their second fixture were taken down the wire by Paraguay to salvage a draw. But last night they finally clicked together.

Here we take a look at Hits and Flops of last night.

#4 Leandro Paredes- Hit

Parades in action

Despite having a star studded attack, The men in white and blue have struggled in the center of the park. They have failed to retain the ball in the middle and orchestrate play. But last night, Leandro Paredes rose to the occasion.

The new Paris Saint-Germain recruit was one of the best players of the night. Paredes completed 74 passes last night that was the most by any player. Alongside that he created 4 chances which were the most by any player once again.

The midfielder made 11 recoveries and won 4 duels last night. He maintained Argentina's balance and tempo and ensured that his side won the midfield battle.

