×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019, Argentina vs Qatar: Hits and Flops

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
Feature
340   //    25 Jun 2019, 00:47 IST

Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019
Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Argentina registered their first win in this edition of Copa America last night as they beat Qatar 2-0. In a much needed victory, goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero were enough to seal the game for the Albiceste.

Lionel Sacloni's men took the lead quite early as Martinez opened the scoring with just 4 minutes on the clock. The game was still pretty much in the balance till the lead was just one as Qatar also fancied their chances but Paulo Dybala's introduction to the game changed the dynamics of the game. He in his cameo appearance set up the second goal for Argentina which was slotted in by Aguero.

Argentina were tipped as one of the favourites to lift the Copa America this year after Brazil but started the campaign on a sour note. In their opening fixture, they fell short to Colombia and in their second fixture were taken down the wire by Paraguay to salvage a draw. But last night they finally clicked together.

Here we take a look at Hits and Flops of last night.

#4 Leandro Paredes- Hit


Parades in action
Parades in action

Despite having a star studded attack, The men in white and blue have struggled in the center of the park. They have failed to retain the ball in the middle and orchestrate play. But last night, Leandro Paredes rose to the occasion.

The new Paris Saint-Germain recruit was one of the best players of the night. Paredes completed 74 passes last night that was the most by any player. Alongside that he created 4 chances which were the most by any player once again.

The midfielder made 11 recoveries and won 4 duels last night. He maintained Argentina's balance and tempo and ensured that his side won the midfield battle.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Qatar Football Team Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Qatar 0-2 Argentina - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Qatar Vs Argentina [0-2], Copa America 2019 - Match Review
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Argentia won 2-0 against Qatar | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Qatar: Argentina predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Qatar 0-2 Argentina: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'We’ve come to compete, not to take photos with Messi', says Qatar manager ahead of crucial Argentina clash
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Now starts another Copa, now starts all or nothing', says Argentina captain after win over Qatar
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as unconvincing Argentina secure quarter-final spot in the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Paraguay vs Qatar - 3 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Colombia 1-0 Qatar - Three observations from the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT PER BRA
0 - 5
 Peru vs Brazil
FT BOL VEN
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Venezuela
FT QAT ARG
0 - 2
 Qatar vs Argentina
FT COL PAR
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Paraguay
Today CHI URU 04:30 AM Chile vs Uruguay
Today ECU JAP 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Japan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us