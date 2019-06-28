×
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Venezuela: Match preview, key players and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
92   //    28 Jun 2019, 15:53 IST

Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019
Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Argentina were spared their blushes after a close call in the group stages, but they now find themselves pitted against Venezuela in the second quarterfinals.

The 14-time Copa America winners had to wait till the last match before ensuring their passage to the quarterfinals. The tournament started poorly for the Albiceleste, with them losing to Colombia in their opening match. The second match saw them escaping defeat against Colombia, as goalkeeper Armani turned hero to save a Paraguayan penalty. A win against Qatar in their last group stage match paved their way to the quarterfinals.

Venezuela came through a tough group containing hosts Brazil, Peru and Bolivia. Rafael Dudamel and his men drew their first two matches against Peru and Brazil before a victory against Bolivia in their final game ensured a second place finish for La Vinotinto.

The match will be a repeat of the 2015 Copa America at the same juncture.

Kickoff Information

Date: 28th Friday,

Time: 04:30 (local time), 12:30 (IST)

Venue: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Form Guide

The last 5 matches including friendlies

Argentina: W-D-L-W-W

Venezuela: W-D-D-W-L

Head to Head

Argentina: 21 wins

Venezuela: 2 wins

Draw: 2 draws

Key Players

Argentina - Lionel Messi


Argentina Press Conference & Training Session - Copa America Brazil 2019
Argentina Press Conference & Training Session - Copa America Brazil 2019

The Argentine forward will once again be the man to look out for. The Barcelona man is yet to light up the Copa America, after just one goal from his three group fixtures.

Luca Scaloni will be hoping to be that his captain will put on his A game against Venezuela today.

Venezuela - Salomon Rondon


Venezuela v United States
Venezuela v United States

The Newcastle forward will fancy himself against an Argentine defence that has struggled in all their group matches.

The powerful Venezuelan is likely to be a handful for the Argentine defence, despite the fact that the striker is yet to score in this tournament.

