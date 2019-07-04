Copa America 2019: Argentine FA agrees with Lionel Messi's comments on refereeing decisions and VAR

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

The Argentine FA has come out in support of Lionel Messi and the comments he made on refereeing decisions during the Albiceleste's semi-final loss to Brazil in the Copa America.

In case you didn't know...

Argentina saw their hopes of Copa America glory crash down after they endured a heart-breaking 2-0 defeat to old rivals Brazil in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino made sure Lionel Scaloni's men would not progress to a third consecutive Copa final.

The Albiceleste has long suffered a trophy drought, having come close to winning a major title three times. The side first squandered their chances at the 2014 FIFA World Cup final before losing the 2015 and 2016 finals of the Copa America.

The defeat against Brazil angered Argentine players especially after an ignored penalty appeal led to Brazil's second goal. Sergio Aguero was seen getting challenged inside the penalty area in the second half, but the foul was overlooked by officials just a minute before the Selecao took advantage of the confusion to finish the game.

Messi did not hold back with his criticism of the decisions calling them "bull****" and accusing the match officials of favoring the hosts throughout the game. Scaloni has also mirrored the same sentiments following the game.

The heart of the matter

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) has taken to its official Twitter account and posted a tweet that appeared to agree with Messi's comments on the refereeing decisions.

The post, which also thanked the players for their efforts in the tournament, translates to, "We saw the same thing as you. Thanks to our players for their unconditional effort."

What's next?

Brazil are scheduled to face Peru in the Copa America final on Sunday.