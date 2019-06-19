Copa America 2019: Bolivia 1-3 Peru - 3 Observations from the game

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 // 19 Jun 2019, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paulo Guerro was on target again as Peru shoot down Bolivia

Peru fought back from a goal down to beat a lacklustre Bolivia 3-1 at the Maracana.

Los Incas now climb up to second in the table with four points - level with hosts and favourites Brazil, but a position adrift courtesy to a marginally inferior goal-difference.

A controversial handball decision paved the way for the Greens to open the account for the evening from the spot as Marcelo Martins dispatched a penalty just before the half-hour mark.

Peru clawed their way back into the game after old guards Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan scored on either side of the halves, while substitute Edison Flores delicately chipped deep into the extra-time to ice the cake.

Here are the three observations from the match:

#1 Peru's veteran forwards deliver once again

Farfan and Guerrero are still the focal points of Peru's vanguard

A very interesting aspect about this Blanquirroja side is their reliance on the aged legs of Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan, who're 35 and 34 respectively!

Any side harbouring serious hopes of contending in a competition like this wouldn't even imagine the prospect of fielding not one but two players on the wrong end of the Ol' Father Time. Not on your nelly. But unless it's Peru, who continue to pin their faith on them, and the veteran forwards indeed delivered here.

Skipper Guerrero equalised for his side at the stroke of half-time with a delicate finish into an empty net after rounding Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and then turned provider for Farfan in the second stanza.

Advertisement

The Lokomotiv Moscow man beat his markers to the ball to head home from close range and put the Peruvians in the lead. And in the dying embers, it was his turn to become the provider as he laid off for substitute Edison Flores to finish the job.

So that's a goal and an assist each for Guerrero and Farfan - who combined to spark life into Peru's campaign. This synergy between the old guards hold Los Incas in good stead, and can together take this team to dizzying heights in this tournament.

1 / 3 NEXT