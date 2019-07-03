Copa America 2019: Brazil 2-0 Argentina - 3 reasons why Argentina lost the match

Argentina's quest for a first major international trophy in 28 years is over, having suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat to Brazil in their semifinal fixture in Belo Horizonte.

The Albiceleste had got to this stage off the back of a 2-0 victory over Venezuela in the last round while Brazil needed penalties to see off Paraguay at the same stage.

Argentina's improved performance in their quarterfinal victory would have raised expectation levels heading into this match, but ultimately the hosts proved a step too high to climb as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino ensured Brazil remain unbeaten against Argentina on home soil.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three factors that contributed to Argentina's 2-0 defeat to Brazil.

#3 Brazil took their chances

Gabriel Jesus had a goal and an assist

Brazil came out of the blocks flying in a bid to stamp their authority early on in the match and this approach paid dividends as they went ahead in only the 19th minute through a well-taken goal by Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

From then on, Tite's men seemed content to sit behind the ball and protect their lead, inviting Argentina to come at them in a bid to get an equalizer and sought to take advantage of the spaces left behind with counter-attacks.

As it turned out, this was a brilliant gameplan by the hosts, as their second goal came off a brilliant counter-attack which was started by Gabriel Jesus in his own half and finished by Roberto Firmino in the back of Franco Armani's net.

In total, Brazil fashioned just four shots for the entirety of the match of which three were on target and two hit the back of the net. This went in contrast with their opponents who fired fourteen shots at the Brazilian goal, only drawing two saves with none getting past Alisson.

Goals win matches and ultimately you need to convert your chances to triumph. Brazil did just that and have a place in the final as a result.

