×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019, Brazil 3-0 Bolivia: 3 Talking Points 

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.13K   //    15 Jun 2019, 09:21 IST

Philippe Coutinho celebrates
Philippe Coutinho celebrates

Brazil kicked off their Copa America 2019 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in the opening day of the competition.

Tite's side did not look at their best, but crossed the line convincingly - as it mattered the most.

Two goals from Philippe Coutinho and a goal from Everton in the second half was enough to seal the opening day victory.

Brazil struggled to create chances in the first half. Thiago Silva came the closest through a corner, but there were no particular chances through open play before the half time whistle.

Two minutes into the second half, Richarlison's ball was handled inside the penalty box. Referee wanted the reference of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to take a clear-cut call on this decision and a penalty was awarded. Philippe Coutinho added from the spot in the 50th minute.

Three minutes later, Roberto Firmino picked out the run of Coutinho inside the six-yard box. The Brazilian used his head to extend the lead and all but ended, Bolivia's chances of staging a comeback. Substitute Everton added one more in the 85th minute to wrap up the victory.

It is a perfect result for the Selecao, but there is a huge room for improvement.

In this article, we shall look at the three reasons for Brazil's victory over Bolivia.

#1 Brazil's first goal was the game changer

Players celebrate after the victory
Players celebrate after the victory
Advertisement

Brazil struggled to create chances in the first half. They were not able to break down the backline of Bolivia, who looked stubborn until the penalty was conceded in a shocking fashion.

Philippe Coutinho made no mistake from the spot in the second half and gave the Selecao the much needed opener.

This forced Bolivia to chase for the all-important equalizer. They pressed high up the pitch which helped the course of Brazil.

Richarlison picked out an exquisite pass to Roberto Firmino inside the penalty box. Liverpool striker's cross found Philippe Coutinho, who headed the ball from close range to double the lead.

If Bolivia had stayed patient without making hasty decisions, Brazil would have struggled as they were battling out to penetrate the flow of the game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Bolivia Football Roberto Firmino Philippe Coutinho
Advertisement
Copa America 2019, Brazil v Bolivia: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil v Bolivia Prediction
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Brazil Team News, Predicted XI, Injury News
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Filipe Luis speaks ahead Brazil opener against Bolivia in Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 - Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Entire 2019 Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: It's all-in or nothing for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Your Ultimate guide to Copa America 2019 – Squads and Group Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'We need Coutinho, especially now with the absence of Neymar' , says Thiago Silva
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BRA BOL
3 - 0
 Brazil vs Bolivia
Tomorrow VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us