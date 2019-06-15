Copa America 2019, Brazil 3-0 Bolivia: 3 Talking Points

Sudarshan Venkatesan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.13K // 15 Jun 2019, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Philippe Coutinho celebrates

Brazil kicked off their Copa America 2019 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in the opening day of the competition.

Tite's side did not look at their best, but crossed the line convincingly - as it mattered the most.

Two goals from Philippe Coutinho and a goal from Everton in the second half was enough to seal the opening day victory.

Brazil struggled to create chances in the first half. Thiago Silva came the closest through a corner, but there were no particular chances through open play before the half time whistle.

Two minutes into the second half, Richarlison's ball was handled inside the penalty box. Referee wanted the reference of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to take a clear-cut call on this decision and a penalty was awarded. Philippe Coutinho added from the spot in the 50th minute.

Three minutes later, Roberto Firmino picked out the run of Coutinho inside the six-yard box. The Brazilian used his head to extend the lead and all but ended, Bolivia's chances of staging a comeback. Substitute Everton added one more in the 85th minute to wrap up the victory.

It is a perfect result for the Selecao, but there is a huge room for improvement.

In this article, we shall look at the three reasons for Brazil's victory over Bolivia.

#1 Brazil's first goal was the game changer

Players celebrate after the victory

Advertisement

Brazil struggled to create chances in the first half. They were not able to break down the backline of Bolivia, who looked stubborn until the penalty was conceded in a shocking fashion.

Philippe Coutinho made no mistake from the spot in the second half and gave the Selecao the much needed opener.

This forced Bolivia to chase for the all-important equalizer. They pressed high up the pitch which helped the course of Brazil.

Richarlison picked out an exquisite pass to Roberto Firmino inside the penalty box. Liverpool striker's cross found Philippe Coutinho, who headed the ball from close range to double the lead.

If Bolivia had stayed patient without making hasty decisions, Brazil would have struggled as they were battling out to penetrate the flow of the game.

1 / 3 NEXT