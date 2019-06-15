×
Copa America 2019, Brazil 3-0 Bolivia: 5 things we learnt

Srinivas Sadhanand
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.98K   //    15 Jun 2019, 10:42 IST

Brazil clinched a 3-0 win against Bolivia in their Group A clash
Hosts Brazil set pace with a fine 3-0 victory against Bolivia in the 2019 Copa America curtain-raiser. A clinical Phillippe Coutinho double and a late belter from Everton off the bench sealed the Group A tie for Tite’s men.

Despite the fact that the Selecao were not fully at the races, they eased past a resolute Bolivian side. While Brazil struggled to break down the 62nd-ranked outfit in the first 45 minutes, VAR came to their rescue as Coutinho coolly converted from the spot.

Three minutes later, the former Liverpool duo of Firmino and Coutinho reignited their telepathic connection from their time at Anfield to hand a two-goal cushion to their side as the Barcelona man headed it in from close quarters.

Everton showed no signs of nerves as the 23-year old netted a sublime strike from outside the box to gloss over Brazil’s display.

While this was far from a vintage Brazil performance, Tite and Co. would be all smiles after making easy work of Bolivia, who had set up with two banks of four.


