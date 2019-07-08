Copa America 2019: Brazil 3-1 Peru - 3 Talking Points

Brazil are 2019 Copa America champions

Brazil are officially the winners of the 2019 Copa America having defeated Peru 3-1 in a keenly contested final at the mystical Estadio Maracana.

The hosts had entered the tournament as heavy favorites and dispatched of their biggest rivals Argentina in the semifinal, before seeing off Peru in the showpiece event to win South America's premier continental trophy for the ninth time in their history and first since 2007.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Everton and Richarlison were enough to give the Samba Boys victory while Paolo Guerrero grabbed the solitary goal for Peru. In this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the 46th Copa America final.

#3 Gabriel Jesus shines brightly

Gabriel Jesus had a goal and an assist

Gabriel Jesus has long been regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in the world following his displays with Palmeiras in his native Brazil.

However, ever since arriving at Manchester City in January 2018, the 22-year-old has seen his ratings drop, as he has struggled to cement a starting spot with the Premier League champions with Pep Guardiola showing a preference for Sergio Aguero leading the line.

Jesus has however maintained a decent goalscoring record despite his limited chances, scoring a total of 45 goals from 99 matches in all competitions for Manchester City and was one of the men Brazil was counting on to lead the line in Neymar's absence.

Having failed to make much of an impact in the group stages, Gabriel Jesus sparked to life in the knockout rounds, providing inspiration with his tireless running to hassle the Paraguayan backline in the quarterfinals.

He was undoubtedly the star of the show in the semifinal victory over Argentina, as he contributed a goal and an assist to ensure Messi's wait for international glory continues.

Advertisement

In the final, he continued from where he left off against the Albiceleste, needing just 15 minutes to play a part in the opening goal as he showed great composure and technique to set up his teammate Everton for his third goal of the tournament.

Having seen Peru net an equalizer late in the first half to put Brazil on edge, Gabriel Jesus was once more on hand to hand his nation the initiative, putting his side ahead in the third minute of injury time to send Brazil into the break with a lead.

There were tears in the tunnel as Gabriel Jesus was handed a red card to cap off what was a brilliant performance, but having played his part in Brazil's triumph, it is guaranteed that those tears would have given way to broad smiles at the final whistle.

1 / 3 NEXT