Copa America 2019: Brazil Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Preview
145   //    07 Jun 2019, 07:07 IST

Philippe Coutinho has a huge role to play
Philippe Coutinho has a huge role to play

Brazil are the third most successful side in the Copa America, but they are seven titles behind Uruguay and Argentina boasts six more. This side is as talented as some of the other teams which have enjoyed success in the past, but proper output has been the major stumbling block in recent years.

After being kicked out of the World Cup by Belgium last year, Brazil have played against Panama which resulted in a draw. Brazil easily overcame Czech Republic to beat them 3-1. In the recent match against Qatar, Tite's side won 2-0, courtesy to goals from Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus in the first half.

During the triumphant night against the Middle East side, Tite lost Neymar through an ankle injury. The forward has been ruled out of the competition and the replacement has not been announced yet.

Brazil are placed with Bolivia, Peru, and Venezuela in the Group A. The eight-time Copa America Champions are expected to ease out of the group despite losing their talisman up front.

There were many surprising exclusions from the squad and Tite will be hoping to get his combinations right this time.

Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Cassio, Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Daniel Alves, Eder Militão, Fagner, Filipe Luis, Marquinhos, Miranda, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Allan, Arthur, Casemiro, Fernandinho, Lucas Paquetá, Philippe Coutinho

Forwards: David Neres, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison.

Key Players

Dani Alves: Brazil have named Alex Sandro and Filipe Luis through the left defensive flank. Make no mistake, but those two defenders do not possess much-needed attacking threat through the other flank. This makes Alves an integral player in the backline for Tite's side.

The 36-year-old has been opted as right wing-back by Thomas Tuchel for the club. He holds supreme assert towards his attacking threat. Richarlison might play through the right hand flank and Alves should link up with the Everton attacker for creativity.

Philippe Coutinho: In the absence of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho will be used as the left winger. The Barcelona forward has endured a tough season at Nou Camp, but his qualities cannot be brought into dubiety.

He has the uncanny ability to skip past opponents and score screamers from outside the box. The Brazilian International has tremendous chemistry with his former club teammate Roberto Firmino. If he has an abundance of confidence, Coutinho will change many games solely.

Roberto Firmino: Roberto Firmino played in an different role for Liverpool this campaign. The 27-year-old was used an attacking midfielder by Jurgen Klopp. Tite publicly accepted his mistake by playing Jesus over Firmino in the World Cup.

The attacker is most likely to play as a striker in the Copa America. He scored 27 goals in the 2017/18 season in that position, and there is no shortage of goals when the manager alters his position.

Brazil Football Team Copa America Fixtures

Friday, June 14: Brazil Vs Bolivia

Tuesday, June 18: Brazil Vs Venezuela

Saturday, June 22: Peru Vs Brazil






Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Roberto Firmino Philippe Coutinho Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
