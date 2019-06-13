Copa America 2019, Brazil v Bolivia: Match preview, key players and more

The 46th edition of the South American continental competition finally gets underway on Wednesday with hosts Brazil taking on minnows Bolivia at the Estadio do Morumbi.

Brazil come into the tournament as the favourites to win their 9th Copa America despite the injury setback they received after superstar Neymar was ruled out following an ankle injury against Qatar in a friendly.

The Selecao have shown that they can cope without the PSG winger, dismantling Honduras 7-0 in the friendly that followed. With the wealth of attacking quality at their disposal, the host nation will be looking to start off the tournament on a winning note.

Winners of the 1963 Copa America, Bolivia have fallen way down from their glory days. The La Verde will need to be at their very best if they are to take points off the hosts.

Kickoff information

Date: 14th June 2019

Time: 21:30 (local time), 06:00 (IST) (15th June)

Venue: Estadio do Morumbi, Sao Paulo

Referee: Nestor Pitana

Form guide

Last five fixtures

Brazil: W-W-W-D-W

Bolivia: L-L-L-D-D

Head-to-head

Brazil: 20 wins

Bolivia: 5 wins

Draws: 4

Key player - Brazil

Philippe Coutinho

Despite the setback of Neymar's injury, Tite has a plethora of options to look towards. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and youngster David Neres are all fit and available.

Apart from those players, one name stands out - Philippe Coutinho. The Barcelona man may not have had the best of seasons but is surely the most influential player in Tite's side with Neymar ruled out.

The Selecao will be hoping for the 27-year old to get back to his rhythm soon, ahead of the bigger tests waiting later in the tournament.

Key player - Bolivia

Marcelo Martins Moreno

The chances of an upset for Bolivia rest on the shoulders of one man, Marcelo Martins Moreno. The 31-year old who plays for Chinese League One side Shijiazhuang Ever Bright is the most capped as well as the highest goal scorer for the La Verde in the competition.

The striker is just three short of Joaquin Botero's record of 20 goals for Bolivia, and will be hoping to dethrone the former star with an impressive performance in the Copa America.