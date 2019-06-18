×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019, Brazil vs Venezuela: Brazil predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
6   //    18 Jun 2019, 20:24 IST

Brazil v Bolivia: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019
Brazil v Bolivia: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019

The hosts are back in action again as the second round of fixtures starts today with Brazil taking on Venezuela at the Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena.

The Selecao will be high on confidence after resounding 3-0 victory over Bolivia in their opening match. Moreover, Philippe Coutinho seems to have come back to form at exactly the right moment, scoring two goals. With Brazil looking for a talisman to lead their attack, this would be particularly good news for Tite.

The nine-time Copa America winners will be looking for another big win today as they face a Venezuela side who drew with Peru in their opening match.

Team news

Brazil v Panama - International Friendly
Brazil v Panama - International Friendly

Tite will be buoyed by the return of Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo after the 22-year-old was kept out of their last match against Bolivia due to knee pain. The Barcelona man is likely to be drafted straight into the starting XI in place of Manchester City's Fernandinho.

Another positive piece of news is the return of newly signed Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. The central defender, who is unlikely to start the match, has returned back to training following a hip problem.

Suspension list: none

Injury list: Eder Militao (doubtful)

Predicted XI

Brazil are likely to make one change to the starting XI that played against Bolivia in their first match, with Melo likely to get the nod in place of Fernandinho.

Advertisement

Alisson will once again start in goal with Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Felipe Luis making up the defensive line. Arthur Melo, Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho will form the midfield three while Richarlison and David Neres are likely to play in the wings. Roberto Firmino will once again lead the line for the Brazilian attack.

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Luis; Casemiro, Melo, Coutinho; Richarlison, Neres, Firmino

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Venezuela Football Philippe Coutinho Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo
Advertisement
Copa America: Brazil Team News, Predicted XI, Injury News
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: It's all-in or nothing for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil v Bolivia: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil 3-0 Bolivia: 3 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil 3-0 Bolivia: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 - Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Entire 2019 Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil not weakened by Neymar absence, says captain Dani Alves
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why a Neymar-less Brazil will still win Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BRA BOL
3 - 0
 Brazil vs Bolivia
FT VEN PER
0 - 0
 Venezuela vs Peru
FT ARG COL
0 - 2
 Argentina vs Colombia
FT PAR QAT
2 - 2
 Paraguay vs Qatar
FT URU ECU
4 - 0
 Uruguay vs Ecuador
FT JAP CHI
0 - 4
 Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us