Copa America 2019, Brazil vs Venezuela: Brazil predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more

The hosts are back in action again as the second round of fixtures starts today with Brazil taking on Venezuela at the Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena.

The Selecao will be high on confidence after resounding 3-0 victory over Bolivia in their opening match. Moreover, Philippe Coutinho seems to have come back to form at exactly the right moment, scoring two goals. With Brazil looking for a talisman to lead their attack, this would be particularly good news for Tite.

The nine-time Copa America winners will be looking for another big win today as they face a Venezuela side who drew with Peru in their opening match.

Team news

Tite will be buoyed by the return of Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo after the 22-year-old was kept out of their last match against Bolivia due to knee pain. The Barcelona man is likely to be drafted straight into the starting XI in place of Manchester City's Fernandinho.

Another positive piece of news is the return of newly signed Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. The central defender, who is unlikely to start the match, has returned back to training following a hip problem.

Suspension list: none

Injury list: Eder Militao (doubtful)

Predicted XI

Brazil are likely to make one change to the starting XI that played against Bolivia in their first match, with Melo likely to get the nod in place of Fernandinho.

Alisson will once again start in goal with Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Felipe Luis making up the defensive line. Arthur Melo, Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho will form the midfield three while Richarlison and David Neres are likely to play in the wings. Roberto Firmino will once again lead the line for the Brazilian attack.

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Luis; Casemiro, Melo, Coutinho; Richarlison, Neres, Firmino