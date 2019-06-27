Copa America 2019, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazil Predicted line-up, Injury News, Suspension List and more

Can Brazil reach their first quarterfinals since winning the competition in 2007

The business end of the 2019 Copa America starts today, with hosts and pre-tournament favorites Brazil taking on Paraguay in the quarterfinals at the Arena do Gremio.

The Selecao will be high on confidence following their 5-0 thrashing of Peru in their last and final group match. The host go into the quarterfinals after having topped their group.

Paraguay, on the other hand, enter the quarterfinals after having qualified as one of the teams that finished third in their respective group.

Team News

Allan will make his start of the Copa America

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro will miss his first match of the tournament through suspension after receiving a second consecutive yellow card in as many matches in the previous fixture.

Manchester City's Fernandinho, who is the natural replacement for Casemiro, will also miss the match through an injury.

This simple means Napoli's Allan is expected to be named in place of the missing duo.

Injured list: Fernandinho

Suspension list: Casemiro

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker will once again start in goal. He is yet to concede in the tournament.

The defensive line-up is also expected to be the same, with Dani Alves and Felipe Luis set to occupy the full-back roles. Thiago Silva and Marquinhos are expected to be at the heart of defense.

The major change will be the addition of Allan in place of the suspended Casemiro. Arthur Melo and Philippe Coutinho will once again line up alongside Allan.

Everton Soares is once again expected to start at his home stadium after an impressive performance in his first start of the tournament against Peru.

Richarlison will likely start in place of Gabriel Jesus, as the Evertonian is more suited to his natural wide position than the Manchester City forward.

Roberto Firmino will spearhead the attack for the Selecao.