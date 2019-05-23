Copa America 2019: How can Argentina line-up?

The 23-man squad

It is fair to say that Argentina are probably enduring one of their roughest patches over the last few years.

The players don't seem to be compatible with each other, coaches have come and gone over the last few years and the amount of quality Argentine players plying their trade in Europe is less compared to South American other nations such as Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

The above mentioned problems were pretty evident during their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign, their World Cup campaign and even in their recent friendlies against Venezuela, Brazil and Morocco.

However, Lionel Scaloni and his men would be looking to put their past behind and aim for the nation's 15th Copa America trophy in Brazil this summer.

While there have been some questionable omissions such as Sergio Romero, Gabriel Mercado, Ever Banega, Alejandro Gomez and Mauro Icardi, there have been some surprise inclusions as well, considering the likes of Paulo Dybala, who has had a disappointing season with Juventus, Esteban Andrada and Milton Casco.

However, if Argentina can finally perform together as a unit under the tutelage of Scaloni, this squad can win the trophy and the following combination of players displayed below might be their best bet.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Otamendi would be leading the backline for La Albiceleste this summer

Franco Armani seems to be the first choice goalkeeper for Argentina, while Andrada of Boca Juniors has also had a pretty successful season.

However, Augustin Marchesin seems to be the obvious choice for the third-choice oalkeeper right now.

In defence, a combination of Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezella, Nicolas Otamendi and Renzo Saravia seems to be the best option for Argentina this summer.

While Tagliafico has had an excellent season with Ajax, Pezella and Otamendi have played pretty often over the last few months in international friendlies and Saravia has impressed whenenver called upon, especially during his duel with Neymar in the friendly against Brazil in October.

Talking about backups, Marcos Acuna is the obvious second-choice left-back who can also slot in as a left winger. In the left-back position, Milton Casco is another backup option. In central defence, Ramiro Funes Mori and Juan Foyth would be the backups. While Foyth can slot in as an emergency right-back as well, he can also be used a third centre-back if Scaloni decides to go with a back-three.

