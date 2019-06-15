×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi determined to end Argentina's trophy drought

Tom Ward
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
118   //    15 Jun 2019, 19:48 IST

Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match
Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against Colombia today in what could be his last chance to grab an international trophy.

He is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. Messi turns 32 later this month and although he has enjoyed a hugely successful career at Barça, he has never managed to add to his country's dusty trophy cabinet.

The Argentinian forward has failed on 4 previous attempts to win the Copa America, losing 3 finals - including the last 2 against Chile.

Messi is often seen as the symbol of the national team but the ongoing debate of Messi vs. World Cup-winner Diego Maradona continues to divide the country. La Albiceleste haven't won a major international trophy since their Copa America triumph in 1993 (although Messi previously led them to Olympic gold).

Fellow icon and rival Cristiano Ronaldo threw down the gauntlet to him after leading Portugal to victory in the Nations League final. Ronaldo had previously steered The Navigators to success in the European Championships back in 2016.

Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match
Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match

Messi, meanwhile, endured a mixed season at the Catalan club, enjoying domestic success but coming up short in the Champions League to eventual winners Liverpool. Barça were also rocked by a 2-1 loss to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final. 

Despite these recent setbacks, Messi is on a mission to restore Argentina to its former glory and it's highly likely that the perennial contenders will have to rely on the mercurial talents of their talisman once again.

The captain will hope to galvanize an aging attack headed by his close friend, Sergio Aguero, and Angel di Maria, supported by the exciting Paulo Dybala.

Argentina's first test will be to get past a struggling Colombian side powered by James Rodriguez. Los Cafeteros also have the likes of Yerry Mina and Radamel Falcao in their ranks so they will be no pushovers.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the title with Argentina this year
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 3 favourites for the 2019 Copa America trophy
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Best XI going into the tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: FC Barcelona skipper insists Argentina are not the favorites to win the Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina National Team | Final Squad, Preview and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia, Argentina Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Argentina vs Colombia- Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 : Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Colombia: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BRA BOL
3 - 0
 Brazil vs Bolivia
Tomorrow VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us