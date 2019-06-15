Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi determined to end Argentina's trophy drought

Tom Ward FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 118 // 15 Jun 2019, 19:48 IST

Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against Colombia today in what could be his last chance to grab an international trophy.

He is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. Messi turns 32 later this month and although he has enjoyed a hugely successful career at Barça, he has never managed to add to his country's dusty trophy cabinet.

The Argentinian forward has failed on 4 previous attempts to win the Copa America, losing 3 finals - including the last 2 against Chile.

Messi is often seen as the symbol of the national team but the ongoing debate of Messi vs. World Cup-winner Diego Maradona continues to divide the country. La Albiceleste haven't won a major international trophy since their Copa America triumph in 1993 (although Messi previously led them to Olympic gold).

Fellow icon and rival Cristiano Ronaldo threw down the gauntlet to him after leading Portugal to victory in the Nations League final. Ronaldo had previously steered The Navigators to success in the European Championships back in 2016.

Messi, meanwhile, endured a mixed season at the Catalan club, enjoying domestic success but coming up short in the Champions League to eventual winners Liverpool. Barça were also rocked by a 2-1 loss to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Despite these recent setbacks, Messi is on a mission to restore Argentina to its former glory and it's highly likely that the perennial contenders will have to rely on the mercurial talents of their talisman once again.

The captain will hope to galvanize an aging attack headed by his close friend, Sergio Aguero, and Angel di Maria, supported by the exciting Paulo Dybala.

Argentina's first test will be to get past a struggling Colombian side powered by James Rodriguez. Los Cafeteros also have the likes of Yerry Mina and Radamel Falcao in their ranks so they will be no pushovers.