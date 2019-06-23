Copa America 2019: Match Preview - Colombia vs Paraguay

Louis Smith FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 31 // 23 Jun 2019, 06:40 IST

Can Almiron inspire his team to an important victory over Colombia?

On the final matchday in Group B at the Copa America, Paraguay will play Colombia at the Fonte Nova Arena, Salvador. Paraguay will be hoping to get something out of the game as it could send them through to the knockout stages of the Copa America for the first time in five years.

For Colombia however, the pressure is off as they are already through to the knockouts as group winners, meaning that they can put their feet up for this game, and rest a few players for the quarterfinals.

Match details

Kickoff time: 23 June 2019, 17:00 local time ( IST, 00:30 AM, BST 20:00)

Venue: Fonte Nova Arena, Salvador

Colombia were very impressive during their first game with Argentina, winning 2-0. On Wednesday night they continued this form with a narrow victory over Qatar. Results elsewhere meant that Colombia topped the group with a game to spare. This means they can take their eye off the Paraguay game, rest some players, and go into the knockouts with their players fresh and more importantly try and avoid players picking up any unnecessary injuries.

Colombia will want to make it three wins out of three and players who do not usually feature will get a chance to impress the manager. One player who will defiantly not be involved in this game is goalkeeper, David Ospina, who will return home due to family problems. He is however expected to be back for the quarterfinal tie. Colombia will want to keep up their impressive defensive record - they are yet to concede in the tournament so far.

Paraguay will be hoping for their first victory of the tournament after going close in their last two matches, drawing with Qatar and Argentina. They impressed on Wednesday night and they impressed against Argentina in a game where they were expected to be beaten.

A win for Paraguay will ensure they qualify for the knockout stage, while a point may also put them through depending on results elsewhere. Paraguay will have their full squad to choose from and with Colombia likely to make changes, Paraguay will be hopeful of earning the three points they need.

Almiron was impressive during the last match and at times Argentina found him unplayable. He will need another performance like that if Paraguay are hoping to progress.

The last time these two sides met, it was Paraguay who won for the first time in five matches between the two sides. Paraguay won the meeting 2-1 with two late goals earning them the win in Colombia's backyard.