Copa America 2019 preparations - Where will the South American National Teams head this week?

This week marks the return of the international break following the last one in November, and for South American teams it is a significant one as managers prepare their squads ready for the Copa America in June.

Copa America 2019

Argentina

The Argentina squad includes Lionel Messi for the first time since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Argentina Fixtures

Argentina will take on Venezuela at the Champions League final venue, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, on Friday in Madrid. They will also take on African outfit Morocco.

Argentina vs Venezuela | Kick-off - 20:00 (GMT) 22/03/2019

Morocco vs Argentina | Kick-off - 19:00 (GMT) 26/03/2019

Argentina Squad

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Esteban Andrada, Franco Armani

Defenders: German Pezzella, Gabriel Mercado, Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, Walter Kannemann, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel, Renzo Saravia, Lisandro Martinez

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Manuel Lanzini, Roberto Pereyra, Angel Di Maria, Matiaz Zaracho, Ivan Marcone, Domingo Blanco, Rodrigo De Paul

Forwards: Gonzalo Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Dario Benedetto, Matias Suarez, Lionel Messi

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Bolivia:

Bolivia will take on Asian opposition in the upcoming international break playing against South Korea and Japan. Spurs forward Son Heung-Min is likely to feature against the South Americans.

Bolivia Fixtures

South Korea vs Bolivia | Kick-off - 11:00 AM (GMT) 23/03/2019

Japan vs Bolivia | Kick-off - 10:30 AM (GMT) 26/03/2019

Bolivia Squad

Goalkeepers: Rubén Cordano, Rubén Cordano, Saidt Mustafá

Defenders: Marvin Bejarano Diego Bejarano, Erwin Saavedra, Luis Haquin, Jordy Candia, Mario Cuéllar, Adrián Jusino, Saúl Torres, Roberto Fernández

Midfielders: Alejandro Chumacero, Raúl Castro, Leonel Justiniano, José Luis Vargas, Cristián Arano, Samuel Galindo. Ramiro Vaca

Forwards: Gilbert Álvarez, Rodrigo Ramallo. Leonardo Vaca, Henry Vaca

Bolivia v United States

Brazil

Tite will take his Brazil side to Europe to take on Panama at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto and then the Czech Republic. This Brazil squad will see Felipe Anderson return following some impressive performances for West Ham. Alex Telles and David Neres are in contention for a first cap. Brazil will be without superstar Neymar, who is still injured.

Brazil Fixtures

Brazil vs Panama| Kick-off - 5:00 PM (GMT) 23/03/2019

Czech Republic vs Brazil| Kick-off 7:45 PM (GMT) 26/03/2019

Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Allsson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Éder Militão, Alex Telles

Midfielders: Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro, Fabinho, Arthur, Allan, Lucas Paquetá, Felipe Anderson

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Everton, David Neres

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson

Chile

South American champions Chile will prepare for the upcoming Copa America with fixtures against CONCACAF sides Mexico and USA. Chile will be looking to win their third straight Copa America this summer. They are without forward Alexis Sanchez due to injury.

Chile Fixtures

Mexico vs Chile| Kick-off - 02.15AM (GMT) 23/03/2019

USA vs Chile| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 27/03/2019

Chile Squad

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, Brayan Cortés, Lawrence Vigouroux

Defenders: Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Mauricio Isla, Eugenio Mena, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Vegas, Óscar Opazo

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Charles Aránguiz, Pablo Hernández, Erick Pulgar, Diego Valdés, Jimmy Martínez, Esteban Pavez, Jean Menese

Forwards: Nicolás Castillo, Diego Rubio, Felipe Mora, Iván Morales

Sweden v Chile - International Friendly

Colombia

Colombia have found themselves a new manager in Carlos Queiroz, who's last stint was with Iran. He will be hoping to make an winning start as they take on Japan and South Korea in friendlies. Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has earned himself a recall to the Colombia squad and will be hoping to impress.

Colombia Fixtures

Japan vs Colombia| Kick-off - 10.20AM (GMT) 22/03/2019

South Korea vs Colombia| Kick-off - 11.00AM (GMT) 26/03/2019

Colombia Squad

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Iván Arboleda

Defenders: Jeison Murillo, Davinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Helibelton Palacios, Cristian Borja, Deiver Machado, Luis Orejuela

Midfielders: James Rodríguez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Wílmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Cuéllar, Sebastián Villa

Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Luis Muriel, Duván Zapata, Alfredo Morelos, Luis Díaz

New boss Carlos Queiroz Press Conference

Ecuador

The Ecuador national team will play CONCACAF teams in the upcoming international break. The squad they have selected features only three Europe-based players in Antonia Valencia, Cristian Ramires and Christian Noboa.

Ecuador Fixtures

USA vs Ecuador| Kick-off - 00.00AM (GMT) 22/03/2019

Honduras vs Ecuador| Kick-off - 00.30AM (GMT) 27/03/2019

Ecuador Squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez, Máximo Banguera, Pedro Ortíz

Defenders: Juan Carlos Paredes, Gabriel Achilier, Cristian Ramírez, Robert Arboleda, Ángelo Preciado, Beder Caicedo, Xavier Arreaga, Jackson Porozo

Midfielders: Antonio Valencia, Renato Ibarra, Christian Noboa, Carlos Gruezo, Jefferson Orejuela, Romario Ibarra, Jhegson Méndez, Jefferson Intriago

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Ángel Mena, Leonardo Campana, Jhojan Julio

Copa America 2019 Official Draw

Paraguay

Like Colombia, Paraguay have a new head coach. Eduardo Berizzo, former manager of Athletic Bilbao, takes over from Juan Carlos Osorio. This will be Paraguay's first game since Miguel Almiron joined Newcastle and fans will have an eye on how he gets on in the national team.

Paraguay Fixtures

Peru vs Paraguay| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 23/03/2019

Mexico vs Paraguay| Kick-off - 02.00AM (GMT) 27/03/2019

Paraguay Squad

Goalkeepers: Antony Silva, Roberto Junior Fernández, Juan Espínola

Defenders: Gustavo Gómez, Bruno Valdez, Iván Piris, Júnior Alonso, Fabián Balbuena, Lorenzo Melgarejo, Juan Escobar, Santiago Arzamendia, Robert Rojas, Saúl Salcedo

Midfielders: Óscar Romero, Rodrigo Rojas, Miguel Almirón, Robert Piris Da Motta, Cristhian Paredes, Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Héctor Villalba, Matías Rojas, Diego Valdez

Forwards: Hernán Pérez, Derlis González, Ángel Romero, Antonio Sanabria, Cecilio Domínguez, Carlos González

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United - Premier League

Peru

Peru, who put in some impressive performances at the World Cup in Russia, will be hoping to keep up the good work going into the Copa America. They will travel to the US to play friendlies against Paraguay and El Salvador as a warm-up for the summer. Former Schalke Striker Jefferson Farfan will feature for Peru.

Peru Fixtures

Peru vs Paraguay| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 23/03/2019

El Salvador vs Peru| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 27/03/2019

Peru Squad

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, José Carvallo, Carlos Cáceda

Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Miguel Trauco, Aldo Corzo, Alexander Callens, Anderson Santamaría, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Marcos López

Midfielders: Yoshimar Yotún, André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Renato Tapia, Andy Polo, Christofer Gonzáles, Wilder Cartagena, Alexis Arias

Forwards: Jefferson Farfán, Yordy Reyna, Beto da Silva

Australia v Peru: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Uruguay

La Celeste (The Sky Blues) will be without one of their main strikers in Edinson Cavani. Uruguay will be playing in the 2019 China cup along with China, Thailand and Uzbekistan. Uruguay go into the tournament as defending champions, having won the competition 12 months ago with a win over Wales.

Uruguay Fixtures

Uzbekistan vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 11.35AM (GMT) 22/03/2019 (China Cup Semi-Final)

If Uruguay win vs Uzbekistan: Winner of Thailand/China vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 11.35 AM (GMT) 25/03/2019 (China Cup Final)

If Uruguay Lose vs Uzbekistan: Loser of Thailand/China vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 07.30 AM (GMT) 25/03/2019 (China Cup Third Place Play-Off)

Uruguay Squad

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martín Silva, Martín Campaña

Defenders: Diego Godín, Martín Cáceres, José Giménez, Sebastián Coates, Diego Laxalt, Marcelo Saracchi, Mathías Suárez, Giovanni González

Midfielders: Nicolás Lodeiro, Matías Vecino, Nahitan Nández, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Gastón Pereiro

Forwards: Luis Suárez, Cristhian Stuani, Jonathan Rodríguez, Maxi Gómez

Brazil v Uruguay - International Friendly

Venezuela

Ongoing issues continue to affect the country of Venezuela but hopefully, football will give the people of Venezuela something to look forward too. They have exciting players such as Josef Martinez who is a star in the MLS now it time for him to make his mark on the international stage. Solomon Rondon has performed well in recent games for Newcastle and will be hoping to continue his form going into the international break. Nineteen-year-old Jan Carlos Hurtado has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Venezuela Fixtures

Argentina vs Venezuela| Kick-off - 20:00 (GMT) 22/03/2019

Venezuela Squad:

Goalkeepers: Wuilker Faríñez, Rafael Romo

Defenders: Roberto Rosales, Alexander González, Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Luis Mago, Yordan Osorio, Ronald Hernández, Nahuel Ferraresi

Midfielders: Tomás Rincón, Luis Manuel Seijas, Arquimedes Figuera, Jhon Murillo, Darwin Machís, Juanpi, Júnior Moreno, Yangel Herrera, Sergio Córdova, Yeferson Soteldo

Forwards: Salomón Rondón, Josef Martínez, Fernando Aristeguieta, Jhonder Cádiz, Jan Carlos Hurtado

Venezuela v Colombia

