Copa America 2019 preparations - Where will the South American National Teams head this week?
This week marks the return of the international break following the last one in November, and for South American teams it is a significant one as managers prepare their squads ready for the Copa America in June.
Argentina
The Argentina squad includes Lionel Messi for the first time since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Argentina Fixtures
Argentina will take on Venezuela at the Champions League final venue, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, on Friday in Madrid. They will also take on African outfit Morocco.
Argentina vs Venezuela | Kick-off - 20:00 (GMT) 22/03/2019
Morocco vs Argentina | Kick-off - 19:00 (GMT) 26/03/2019
Argentina Squad
Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Esteban Andrada, Franco Armani
Defenders: German Pezzella, Gabriel Mercado, Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, Walter Kannemann, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel, Renzo Saravia, Lisandro Martinez
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Manuel Lanzini, Roberto Pereyra, Angel Di Maria, Matiaz Zaracho, Ivan Marcone, Domingo Blanco, Rodrigo De Paul
Forwards: Gonzalo Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Dario Benedetto, Matias Suarez, Lionel Messi
Bolivia:
Bolivia will take on Asian opposition in the upcoming international break playing against South Korea and Japan. Spurs forward Son Heung-Min is likely to feature against the South Americans.
Bolivia Fixtures
South Korea vs Bolivia | Kick-off - 11:00 AM (GMT) 23/03/2019
Japan vs Bolivia | Kick-off - 10:30 AM (GMT) 26/03/2019
Bolivia Squad
Goalkeepers: Rubén Cordano, Rubén Cordano, Saidt Mustafá
Defenders: Marvin Bejarano Diego Bejarano, Erwin Saavedra, Luis Haquin, Jordy Candia, Mario Cuéllar, Adrián Jusino, Saúl Torres, Roberto Fernández
Midfielders: Alejandro Chumacero, Raúl Castro, Leonel Justiniano, José Luis Vargas, Cristián Arano, Samuel Galindo. Ramiro Vaca
Forwards: Gilbert Álvarez, Rodrigo Ramallo. Leonardo Vaca, Henry Vaca
Brazil
Tite will take his Brazil side to Europe to take on Panama at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto and then the Czech Republic. This Brazil squad will see Felipe Anderson return following some impressive performances for West Ham. Alex Telles and David Neres are in contention for a first cap. Brazil will be without superstar Neymar, who is still injured.
Brazil Fixtures
Brazil vs Panama| Kick-off - 5:00 PM (GMT) 23/03/2019
Czech Republic vs Brazil| Kick-off 7:45 PM (GMT) 26/03/2019
Brazil Squad
Goalkeepers: Allsson, Ederson, Weverton
Defenders: Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Éder Militão, Alex Telles
Midfielders: Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro, Fabinho, Arthur, Allan, Lucas Paquetá, Felipe Anderson
Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Everton, David Neres
Chile
South American champions Chile will prepare for the upcoming Copa America with fixtures against CONCACAF sides Mexico and USA. Chile will be looking to win their third straight Copa America this summer. They are without forward Alexis Sanchez due to injury.
Chile Fixtures
Mexico vs Chile| Kick-off - 02.15AM (GMT) 23/03/2019
USA vs Chile| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 27/03/2019
Chile Squad
Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, Brayan Cortés, Lawrence Vigouroux
Defenders: Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Mauricio Isla, Eugenio Mena, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Vegas, Óscar Opazo
Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Charles Aránguiz, Pablo Hernández, Erick Pulgar, Diego Valdés, Jimmy Martínez, Esteban Pavez, Jean Menese
Forwards: Nicolás Castillo, Diego Rubio, Felipe Mora, Iván Morales
Colombia
Colombia have found themselves a new manager in Carlos Queiroz, who's last stint was with Iran. He will be hoping to make an winning start as they take on Japan and South Korea in friendlies. Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has earned himself a recall to the Colombia squad and will be hoping to impress.
Colombia Fixtures
Japan vs Colombia| Kick-off - 10.20AM (GMT) 22/03/2019
South Korea vs Colombia| Kick-off - 11.00AM (GMT) 26/03/2019
Colombia Squad
Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Iván Arboleda
Defenders: Jeison Murillo, Davinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Helibelton Palacios, Cristian Borja, Deiver Machado, Luis Orejuela
Midfielders: James Rodríguez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Wílmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Cuéllar, Sebastián Villa
Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Luis Muriel, Duván Zapata, Alfredo Morelos, Luis Díaz
Ecuador
The Ecuador national team will play CONCACAF teams in the upcoming international break. The squad they have selected features only three Europe-based players in Antonia Valencia, Cristian Ramires and Christian Noboa.
Ecuador Fixtures
USA vs Ecuador| Kick-off - 00.00AM (GMT) 22/03/2019
Honduras vs Ecuador| Kick-off - 00.30AM (GMT) 27/03/2019
Ecuador Squad
Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez, Máximo Banguera, Pedro Ortíz
Defenders: Juan Carlos Paredes, Gabriel Achilier, Cristian Ramírez, Robert Arboleda, Ángelo Preciado, Beder Caicedo, Xavier Arreaga, Jackson Porozo
Midfielders: Antonio Valencia, Renato Ibarra, Christian Noboa, Carlos Gruezo, Jefferson Orejuela, Romario Ibarra, Jhegson Méndez, Jefferson Intriago
Forwards: Enner Valencia, Ángel Mena, Leonardo Campana, Jhojan Julio
Paraguay
Like Colombia, Paraguay have a new head coach. Eduardo Berizzo, former manager of Athletic Bilbao, takes over from Juan Carlos Osorio. This will be Paraguay's first game since Miguel Almiron joined Newcastle and fans will have an eye on how he gets on in the national team.
Paraguay Fixtures
Peru vs Paraguay| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 23/03/2019
Mexico vs Paraguay| Kick-off - 02.00AM (GMT) 27/03/2019
Paraguay Squad
Goalkeepers: Antony Silva, Roberto Junior Fernández, Juan Espínola
Defenders: Gustavo Gómez, Bruno Valdez, Iván Piris, Júnior Alonso, Fabián Balbuena, Lorenzo Melgarejo, Juan Escobar, Santiago Arzamendia, Robert Rojas, Saúl Salcedo
Midfielders: Óscar Romero, Rodrigo Rojas, Miguel Almirón, Robert Piris Da Motta, Cristhian Paredes, Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Héctor Villalba, Matías Rojas, Diego Valdez
Forwards: Hernán Pérez, Derlis González, Ángel Romero, Antonio Sanabria, Cecilio Domínguez, Carlos González
Peru
Peru, who put in some impressive performances at the World Cup in Russia, will be hoping to keep up the good work going into the Copa America. They will travel to the US to play friendlies against Paraguay and El Salvador as a warm-up for the summer. Former Schalke Striker Jefferson Farfan will feature for Peru.
Peru Fixtures
Peru vs Paraguay| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 23/03/2019
El Salvador vs Peru| Kick-off - 01.00AM (GMT) 27/03/2019
Peru Squad
Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, José Carvallo, Carlos Cáceda
Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Miguel Trauco, Aldo Corzo, Alexander Callens, Anderson Santamaría, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Marcos López
Midfielders: Yoshimar Yotún, André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Renato Tapia, Andy Polo, Christofer Gonzáles, Wilder Cartagena, Alexis Arias
Forwards: Jefferson Farfán, Yordy Reyna, Beto da Silva
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peru_national_football_team (Current Squad)
Uruguay
La Celeste (The Sky Blues) will be without one of their main strikers in Edinson Cavani. Uruguay will be playing in the 2019 China cup along with China, Thailand and Uzbekistan. Uruguay go into the tournament as defending champions, having won the competition 12 months ago with a win over Wales.
Uruguay Fixtures
Uzbekistan vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 11.35AM (GMT) 22/03/2019 (China Cup Semi-Final)
If Uruguay win vs Uzbekistan: Winner of Thailand/China vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 11.35 AM (GMT) 25/03/2019 (China Cup Final)
If Uruguay Lose vs Uzbekistan: Loser of Thailand/China vs Uruguay| Kick-off - 07.30 AM (GMT) 25/03/2019 (China Cup Third Place Play-Off)
Uruguay Squad
Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martín Silva, Martín Campaña
Defenders: Diego Godín, Martín Cáceres, José Giménez, Sebastián Coates, Diego Laxalt, Marcelo Saracchi, Mathías Suárez, Giovanni González
Midfielders: Nicolás Lodeiro, Matías Vecino, Nahitan Nández, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Gastón Pereiro
Forwards: Luis Suárez, Cristhian Stuani, Jonathan Rodríguez, Maxi Gómez
Venezuela
Ongoing issues continue to affect the country of Venezuela but hopefully, football will give the people of Venezuela something to look forward too. They have exciting players such as Josef Martinez who is a star in the MLS now it time for him to make his mark on the international stage. Solomon Rondon has performed well in recent games for Newcastle and will be hoping to continue his form going into the international break. Nineteen-year-old Jan Carlos Hurtado has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.
Venezuela Fixtures
Argentina vs Venezuela| Kick-off - 20:00 (GMT) 22/03/2019
Venezuela Squad:
Goalkeepers: Wuilker Faríñez, Rafael Romo
Defenders: Roberto Rosales, Alexander González, Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Luis Mago, Yordan Osorio, Ronald Hernández, Nahuel Ferraresi
Midfielders: Tomás Rincón, Luis Manuel Seijas, Arquimedes Figuera, Jhon Murillo, Darwin Machís, Juanpi, Júnior Moreno, Yangel Herrera, Sergio Córdova, Yeferson Soteldo
Forwards: Salomón Rondón, Josef Martínez, Fernando Aristeguieta, Jhonder Cádiz, Jan Carlos Hurtado
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venezuela_national_football_team (Current Squad)