Copa America 2019 Semi Final, Chile vs Peru Match Preview  

Well... going against our earlier predictions, both Peru and Chile have stunned all of the Americas and made it to the semi-final stage, just one game away from the final on Sunday. \

Chile are looking to make it to their third final in a row while Peru are aiming to make it to the final for the first time since way back in 1975. With both teams drawing 0-0 and winning on penalties last time, fitness will be key in this game as extra time will be in effect if the game is level after 90 minutes. This game may not look like a cracker but with Brazil and Argentina not playing to their best it could end up being the more exciting semi-final.

Kick-off time: 27 June 2019, 21:30 local time (28 June 2019 IST, 07:00 AM, BST 01:30)

Venue: Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre

Very much underdogs are Peru, but they are used to that tag, due to their history but that won't faze them as they aim to make it past the semi-final stage for the first time since 1975. The last time Peru reached a semi-final they met Chile where they lost 2-1 in 2015 in the USA, a game in which a red card early on cost them.

Hopefully, for them, they will have learned their lessons from that day and stun the Chileans come Wednesday night. In their last match, Peru shocked Uruguay playing physical, aggressive football to frustrate their opponents.

They managed to get here by scoring all five of their penalties and a miss from Uruguay's Luis Suarez. They will once again be looking to have a physical battle with Chile and frustrate them as they did in the last match.

Back-to-back champions Chile will be hoping they can progress again to the final and defend their crown in the final on Sunday. They managed to get to this stage with an impressive performance over Colombia where they won on penalties but in truth told they had the chances to win before that, but could not take them.

However there impressive penalty shootout record managed to see them through. Chile has won their last three penalty shootouts in the Copa. Chile goes into the game as favorites as they are ranked higher in the world rankings and history shows that when Chile play a team lower than them in the raking they win, winning all seven matches scoring 26 goals and conceding just five goals along the way all coming in 90 minutes.

Chile will be hoping there attacking stars such as Alexis Sanchez and Vidal can turn up and find the scars in which Brazil found in the Peru defense when Brazil put five past them. They will also be hoping for revenge as it was Peru who took their spot in last summers World Cup.

The last time these two sides met against each other was back in 2018 in a friendly. That time it was Peru who came out on top with a comfortable 3-0 victory.