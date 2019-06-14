×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America 2019: The Brazil XI that won’t feature in the competition

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Feature
1.15K   //    14 Jun 2019, 22:54 IST

Some big names won't feature in Brazil's quest for the Copa America title on home soil
Some big names won't feature in Brazil's quest for the Copa America title on home soil

Barely a few hours from now hosts Brazil will kick-off the 2019 Copa America at the Sao Paolo against Bolivia. And as the tournament will take place on home soil, the expectations from the Canaries are naturally high.

A disappointing World Cup campaign in 2014 continues to haunt the ardent Selecao faithful even to the day, so there's a nagging feeling of unfinished business for the team.

Winning the tournament would obviously exorcise the ghosts, but would have to do so without services of the talismanic Neymar, who succumbed to an unfortunate injury in a recent friendly, cruelly ruling him out of the competition.

However, he isn't the only high-profile name who will now be watching the competition at home. Given that Brazil are packed to the rafters with talent, not everyone could make it to Tite's 23-man squad. Some of these omissions are even downright unexpected.

So here's an XI of Brazilian players who won't feature in the 2019 Copa America for the Selecao, for various reasons: (Formation: 4-1-3-2)

Goalkeeper: Neto (Valencia)

Neto was overlooked in favour of an unknown Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio
Neto was overlooked in favour of an unknown Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio

Alisson Becker and Ederson Moraes are perhaps the two best goalkeepers in the world right now, so it’s absolutely plausible for Neto to feel livid over the fact that both are Brazilians.

The Valencia shot-stopper had a fine season with Los Che, keeping 10 clean sheets in 34 appearances and averaging up to four saves a game, but regardless finds himself behind the pecking order.

Tite overlooked Neto for Corinthians netminder Cassio instead for the third-choice goalkeeper in the 23-man squad, but he’s only made a single appearance for the Canaries which was nearly two years ago.

Advertisement

Besides helping his side to a fourth-place finish in the league, Neto also had an important role to play in Valencia’s semi-final finish in the Europa League, registering three clean sheets in eight games and letting in 10 goals.

Such fierce is the competition in Brazil’s ranks though, that being even a third-choice goalkeeper may not yield an opportunity to start in the competition.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Marcelo Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Filipe Luis speaks ahead Brazil opener against Bolivia in Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: It's all-in or nothing for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil v Bolivia Prediction
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil v Bolivia: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Best XI going into the tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 - Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Predicting The Entire 2019 Copa America Tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Brazil Team News, Predicted XI, Injury News
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why a Neymar-less Brazil will still win Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 : Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
Tomorrow VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us