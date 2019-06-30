Copa America 2019: Top 4 contenders to win the Golden Ball

The 46th edition of the Copa America is gradually coming to an end, as what began with 12 teams has been narrowed down to the final four.

Host nation Brazil lead the way to be crowned champions while Lionel Messi would be hoping to end his international hoodoo with Argentina. Chile and surprise package Peru complete the quartet.

South America is arguably the most naturally blessed continent when it comes to footballing talent, as some of the greatest in history have come from there and the ongoing edition of the Copa America has brought out the best the continent has to offer in terms of footballing ability.

A lot of players have come to the fore in getting their nations this far, with their top-notch displays on the field playing a major role in deciding the outcome of matches for their countries.

The Golden Ball award is an accolade designed to reward the player adjudged to have performed significantly better than others and the 2019 edition of the Copa America has had its fair share of players who have stood up to be counted.

In this piece, we have a rundown of the top four contenders to be named the best player of the tournament.

#4 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

So far this has not been Lionel Messi's tournament, with just one goal (scored from the penalty spot) being all that he has contributed to Argentina's cause so far.

However, seeing as Argentina have gotten this far without him, the time could well be set for the Barcelona maestro to step to the plate and deliver when it matters most for his country.

Messi's performance levels are well documented and as such would represent foolishness to write off his chances judging by his no-show till this point, as the 32-year-old remains one of the most decisive players in the history of the game.

Just two matches stand between Lionel Messi and a long-elusive international trophy and with the Rosario-native desperate to get his hands on something with the national team, do not be surprised if he enters the zone with superhuman performances over the next one week and inspires his nation to glory.

