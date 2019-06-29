Copa America 2019: 'We have our own players'- Argentina forward on upcoming clash against Brazil

What's the story?

Argentina star Lautaro Martinez has admitted that the upcoming clash against Brazil will be difficult, but pointed out that the Albiceleste have their own set of talents in their team. He believes that Argentine players are giving their best in all their fixtures, in order to churn out impressive results.

In case you didn't know...

Following their disastrous start to the Copa America campaign, Argentina are steadily improving their performances and peaking at the right time. A much improved display from Lionel Scaloni's men brushed off Venezuela's challenge as they secured a 2-0 win over their rivals in the quarter-finals

With Lionel Messi looking far from his best, Lautaro Martinez stepped up again and gave Argentina a much-needed lead in the 10th minute.

Another strike from Giovanni Lo Celso in the second-half booked their place in the semi-finals, setting up a clash with their arch-rivals Brazil.

The heart of the matter

The Albiceleste are looking to end their trophy drought after having experienced numerous failures in the Copa America tournaments over the years. It goes without saying that Argentina need to bring up their A-game if they are to defeat the hosts in the semi-finals.

The semi-final will see Argentina taking on Brazil for the first time in a major tournament since 2007. Martinez, who is Argentina's top scorer in the ongoing tournament, admitted that Brazil are favorites but stated they have players of their own who can shape the tie.

Speaking after the match, Martinez said:

"We have our own players. We know it will be difficult because they are the home side and they will be in front of their fans.

We are showing that we give our all in every game. Luckily things are going well."

What's next?

Argentina will face Brazil in Belo Horizonte's Estadio Mineirao on Wednesday, 6:00 AM IST.