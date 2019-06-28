Copa America 2019: 'When you have Messi, anything is possible'- Brazilian great warns Selecao about Lionel Messi-led Argentina

Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Brazil legend Rivaldo has warned the Selecao about the Argentina team ahead of a potential semi-final clash, stating that anything is possible when Lionel Messi is around.

In case you missed it...

Lionel Messi enjoyed another stellar campaign in his glittering career with Barcelona, ending the season with 51 goals. He won the European Golden Boot, Pichichi award and ended the season as the top scorer of UEFA Champions League 2018/19 as well. Owing to his exploits, the Argentine maestro was able to help the Blaugrana retain LaLiga title.

But, Messi has failed to replicate his form with the Albiceleste so far. After a disastrous World Cup campaign in 2018, the 32-year-old took a sabbatical from the national team and has not looked like his usual self in the ongoing Copa America either. Despite their issues on and off the pitch, Argentina managed to win against Qatar to qualify for the knockout stages.

On the other hand, Brazil defeated Paraguay in a match which went into the penalty-shootouts (4-3 on penalties). If Argentina secure a win over Venezuela in the last eight, both rivals will meet in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The heart of the matter...

Rivaldo has issued a warning to the Selecao squad ahead of a potential clash against their arch-rivals Argentina.

Speaking in an interview, the Brazilian legend said:

"It certainly won't be an easy route to the final, but when you have Messi... anything is possible!

Messi comes out on top in these big games. It's there when Argentine need him most and Leo knows how to respond to these challenges."

He has also explained why it is easier for Messi to perform for his club.

"Messi has been unlucky in his big games with Argentina. In the World Cup final in 2014 and the Copa America finals against Chile, he didn't have the luck that we [Brazil] had against Germany in 2002."

"It's much easier to play for your club that for your country because there's a lack of routine and your teammates are constantly changing."

What's next?

Argentina will face Venezuela next in the Copa America, while Brazil will be eager to learn their semi-final opponents.