Copa America 2021: 5 surprise contenders for Player of the Tournament

Copa America 2021 will feature some of the best South American players in the game.

With Brazil set to host this edition of the Copa America, the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani would attract the most attention. However, the tournament could also see a few other players produce rousing performances and steal the limelight of their illustrious colleagues.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could be surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament at Copa America 2021.

#5 Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil)

Gabriel Barbosa

Many remember Gabriel Barbosa because of his failed stint in Europe with Inter Milan and Benfica. But Gabigol has rediscovered his goalscoring form at Flamengo, which has attracted the attention of top clubs across Europe.

Barbosa was a highly regarded prospect during his Santos days and was a favourite among Football Manager fans. The 24-year old's move to Inter Milan in 2016 did not work out, and Barbosa returned to his homeland, bagging a deal with Flamengo.

2 - Gabriel Barbosa is going to feature in the Brazilian National Team starting-eleven for the second time in his career. His other appearance as a starter was in Brazil 1-0 defeat to Peru in the Copa América Centenario. Comeback. pic.twitter.com/PIhtGEscfS — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 5, 2021

The forward played a key role for Flamengo in their Copa Libertadores triumph in 2019 and has been included in Brazil's squad for Copa America 2021. Brazil do not lack firepower upfront at Copa America 2021, but Barbosa could prove to be an effective foil for the likes of Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus.

#4 Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina)

Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul has been linked heavily with Arsenal, Leeds United and Inter Milan. But it looks unlikely he could be playing for Udinese next season.

The 27-year-old has been the Serie A club's star player for quite some time now and is now a regular for Argentina too. A highly creative and gifted player, who is also an excellent dribbler, De Paul made 36 Serie A appearances in 2020-21, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists.

Rodrigo De Paul will surely be snapped up this summer. 💫 pic.twitter.com/yksvb1pMCE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 5, 2021

The former Valencia man is likely to start for Argentina at Copa America 2021 and tasked with providing creativity from midfield. He is yet to score for Argentina, so Copa America 2021 offers him a good chance of opening his account in international football.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH