Copa America 2021: Brazil 3-0 Venezuela - Watch all the goals and highlights as Neymar inspires easy win

A Neymar inspired Brazil started off Copa America 2021 in style as they dispatched a makeshift Venezuela side 3-0 in Brasilia. Brazil looked bright right from the beginning and created plenty of chances.

The opener came through Marquinhos, who was on hand to bundle the ball home in the 23rd minute. Neymar created problems right throughout the match for Venezuela as he tormented them through his quick feet and dribbling ability.

Brazil could have been out of sight by the end of the first half, however, some wasteful finishing meant that Venezuela were only 1 goal behind at half time. The second half started in the same fashion as Neymar and Brazil dominated proceedings.

The second goal finally came in the 64th minute as Neymar coolly rolled in a penalty. It was a lead which Brazil richly deserved. The hosts managed to add more gloss to the scoreline when some more impressive work from Neymar helped Gabriel Barbosa tap in an easy goal in the 89th minute.

The win laid down a marker for the rest of the competitors in Copa America and showed that Brazil will be very hard to beat in this tournament.

Copa America 2021: Brazil favorites to win the tournament

While there will be a lot of attention on Lionel Messi and Argentina at Copa America 2021, Brazil are the clear favorites to win the tournament. Selecao have been in fine form under manager Tite and they have an impressive record at home.

The likes of Uruguay, Chile and Colombia could also challenge Brazil. Colombia themselves secured a hard fought 1-0 win over Ecuador thanks to Edwin Cardona's 42nd minute goal.

After a lot of debate, discussions and controversy, the Copa America 2021 tournament has finally kicked off and it will be interesting to see how Argentina fare in their tournament opener against Chile tonight.

