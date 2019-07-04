Copa America: Alisson Becker becomes first GK ever to win 3 Golden Gloves in a single season

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker has secured the Golden Glove for the ongoing Copa America, having kept 5 clean sheets in 5 games in the tournament, proving unbeatable for even the famed Argentina strike force of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez.

With this, Alisson has completed the hitherto unparalleled feat of winning a jaw-dropping three Golden Glove awards in a single season, having already won the Premier League Golden Glove and the UEFA Champions League Golden Glove this season with Liverpool.

In case you didn't know...

26-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson marked his first Premier League season with the Reds, completing an astonishing 76 saves to keep 21 clean sheets out of 38 games.

He was key to Liverpool's victory in the UEFA Champions League, making 8 saves in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, the most by any goalkeeper in the last 15 seasons.

The heart of the matter

Alisson went through the group stages of the 2019 Copa America without conceding a single goal, combining with the star-studded Brazilian defence of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Felipe Luis and Dani Alves to keep out all opposition attacks as the Selcao beat Bolivia 0-0 and Peru 5-0 while being held to a 0-0 draw by Venezuela.

Alisson was instrumental again as Brazil scraped through the quarter-final against Paraguay via a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout, saving the first penalty from Gustavo Portillo Gomez. The former AS Roma man was in scintillating form in the crunch semi-final against Argentina as well, pulling off what many have earmarked as the save of the tournament, a sensational freekick save against Lionel Messi.

What's next?

Brazil will face Peru in the final of the Copa America after La Blanquirroja upset Chile 3-0 in the second semi-final today morning. The final is scheduled to take place at the Maracana stadium with kickoff set for Monday, 01:30 AM IST.