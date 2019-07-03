×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa America: Alisson Becker on the verge of creating history after denying Lionel Messi a passage into the Copa America final

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
03 Jul 2019, 22:19 IST

Alisson Becker hasn't conceded a goal in his last nine matches for club and country.
Alisson Becker hasn't conceded a goal in his last nine matches for club and country.

What's the story?

Liverpool and Brazil No.1 Alisson Becker can become a Copa America legend if he can continue his ridiculous run of clean sheets in the final of the competition on 7 July.

He will be the first goalkeeper in the history of the tournament to lift the trophy without conceding a single goal if Brazil manages a shutout in the final game of the biennial extravaganza, where they might face reigning champions Chile or Peru.

In case you didn't know...

Alisson helped the Selecao defeat Argentina 2-0 in an intense semi-final earlier today when he made a series of superb saves, including a stunning full-stretch save to deny Lionel Messi a potential goal of the tournament contender.

This convincing victory has helped Brazil inflict a fourth straight defeat on their arch-rivals at the continental tournament, with the last win for the Albiceleste coming in the 1993 edition.

The heart of the matter...

Alisson had a dream debut season with Liverpool, finishing his first Premier League campaign with 97 points and 21 clean sheets to his name, a new club record.

He also conceded the fewest goals across Europe's top five league's with him only being beaten 18 times in the English top-flight last season.

The Brazilian was named the Premier League Golden Glove winner and continued his brilliant form in the UEFA Champions League as well, which the Reds won for the first time since 2005.

Alisson has been exceptional between the sticks for Brazil as well and has not conceded a goal in the last six goals for the national team.

Advertisement

As things stand the former Roma star has not conceded a goal for two months now, that is a nine-game streak now with club and country and Salomon Rondon was the last player to score against him on May 5, at the St. James' Park.

He has already made history in the ongoing Copa America as no keeper has ever gone five games without shipping a single goal in the tournament and if he manages a shutout in the final and lift the prestigious trophy, he would have become the first player ever to win the trophy without conceding a single goal.

He has emerged as the best goalkeeper in the world this season and winning the trophy with his nation will just top off his season and will even give a boost to his Ballon d'Or claim.

What's next?

Brazil will face the winner of the second semi-final between Chile and Peru on 7 July at the Maracana for the title decider.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Argentina Football Team Alisson Becker
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Brazil v Argentina, Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'There is no room for error against Argentina'- Brazil star cautious ahead of semi-final clash
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Brazil: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Lionel Messi reacts to semi-final showdown with Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'You don't cancel out Lionel Messi', says Brazil coach Tite ahead of semi-final clash
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Best XI going into the tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'They didn't even check the VAR,' Lionel Messi rants about refereeing after semi-final loss
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: How has Lionel Messi fared against Brazil in international meetings
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil 2-0 Argentina - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi slams referees and accuses them of favouring Brazil in semi-final clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us