Copa America: Alisson Becker on the verge of creating history after denying Lionel Messi a passage into the Copa America final

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST News 03 Jul 2019, 22:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alisson Becker hasn't conceded a goal in his last nine matches for club and country.

What's the story?

Liverpool and Brazil No.1 Alisson Becker can become a Copa America legend if he can continue his ridiculous run of clean sheets in the final of the competition on 7 July.

He will be the first goalkeeper in the history of the tournament to lift the trophy without conceding a single goal if Brazil manages a shutout in the final game of the biennial extravaganza, where they might face reigning champions Chile or Peru.

In case you didn't know...

Alisson helped the Selecao defeat Argentina 2-0 in an intense semi-final earlier today when he made a series of superb saves, including a stunning full-stretch save to deny Lionel Messi a potential goal of the tournament contender.

Sai que é suuuuuua, Alisson!



Lembranças boas do jogo de ontem! 👐⚽🇧🇷 #JogaBola



Foto: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF pic.twitter.com/FtizRpfh8f — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 3, 2019

This convincing victory has helped Brazil inflict a fourth straight defeat on their arch-rivals at the continental tournament, with the last win for the Albiceleste coming in the 1993 edition.

The heart of the matter...

Alisson had a dream debut season with Liverpool, finishing his first Premier League campaign with 97 points and 21 clean sheets to his name, a new club record.

He also conceded the fewest goals across Europe's top five league's with him only being beaten 18 times in the English top-flight last season.

The Brazilian was named the Premier League Golden Glove winner and continued his brilliant form in the UEFA Champions League as well, which the Reds won for the first time since 2005.

Alisson has been exceptional between the sticks for Brazil as well and has not conceded a goal in the last six goals for the national team.

Advertisement

As things stand the former Roma star has not conceded a goal for two months now, that is a nine-game streak now with club and country and Salomon Rondon was the last player to score against him on May 5, at the St. James' Park.

846 - Brazil's Alisson 🇧🇷 has kept a clean sheet in each of his last nine games in all competitions (846 minutes, including club and national team); he last conceded playing for Liverpool against Newcastle (Salomón Rondón, 54'), on May 4th. Wall.#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/p2oDSsirFp — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) July 3, 2019

He has already made history in the ongoing Copa America as no keeper has ever gone five games without shipping a single goal in the tournament and if he manages a shutout in the final and lift the prestigious trophy, he would have become the first player ever to win the trophy without conceding a single goal.

He has emerged as the best goalkeeper in the world this season and winning the trophy with his nation will just top off his season and will even give a boost to his Ballon d'Or claim.

What's next?

Brazil will face the winner of the second semi-final between Chile and Peru on 7 July at the Maracana for the title decider.