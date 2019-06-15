Copa America 2019: Argentina's Starting XI for tomorrow's game against Colombia announced

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW ANALYST News 370 // 15 Jun 2019, 11:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Argentina's hopes rest on the shoulders of Lionel Messi

What's the Story?

Lionel Scaloni, the manager of the Argentina football team has bravely annonced his starting XI for tomorrow's Group B opening fixture against Cololmbia. Lionel Messi will captain the side which also includes superstars like Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria.

Juventus' Paulo Dybala is restricted to the bench alongside Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, despite the latter scoring a brace in Argentina's last match, a 5-1 friendly win over Honduras.

In case you didn't know...

Standing at No.11 as per the latest FIFA Rankings, Argentia are the 3rd highest ranked side coming into the Copa America after Brazil (3) and Uruguay (6), and are ranked above Colombia (14) and defending Copa America champions Chile (15).

Argentina have had unsteady results of late, with Scaloni still trying to figure out his best XI. Although the Albiceleste come into the Copa America after back to back friendly wins, they have come up against minnows Morocco (1-0) and Nicaragua (5-1).

Form in the last 10 games-LWDWLWWLWW (6 wins,1 draw, 3 losses)

The heart of the matter

As announced by the official Argentina football team Twitter account, Scaloni has made 3 changes to the starting XI that demolished Nicaragua 5-1 in the last preparatory friendly before the Copa America.

Ajax left winback Nicolas Tagliafico replaces Sporting Lisbon's Marcus Acuna. Fiorentina centre-back German Pezzella displaces Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth, while PSG winger Angel Di Maria comes in place of River Plate striker Matias Suarez.

#SelecciónMayor @lioscaloni 🎙: “El equipo de mañana será Armani, Saravia, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Lo Celso, Guido Rodríguez, Paredes, Messi, Agüero y Di María”. — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 14, 2019

Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso will pull the strings in midfield alongside PSG's Leandro Paredes, while Club America's Guido Rodriguez will act as sheet anchor. Argentina's front three look fearsome, at least on paper, with Lionel Messi joined by Di Maria and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Advertisement

With Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Watford's Roberto Pereyra on the bench, Scaloni has several options if he wants to change things around from what is expected to be a starting 4-3-3 formation.

Argentina's Starting XI for tomorrow's match against Colombia

What's next?

Argentina are placed in Group B along with Colombia, Paraguay and Asian champions Qatar. Argentina vs Colombia will kickoff tomorrow, 3:30 AM IST.