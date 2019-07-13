Copa America: Chile goalkeeper tells Lionel Messi to 'keep quiet' on corruption claims, questions Argentina's World Cup wins

Argentina v Chile: Third Place Match - Copa America Brazil 2019

Chile goalkeeper Johnny Herrera has given his thoughts on the corruption claims made by Argentina captain Lionel Messi against the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) during the course of the 2019 Copa America.

The shot-stopper labeled the Barcelona talisman as "shameless" and asked him to keep quiet when it is his "time to lose".

Messi's international woes continued as Argentina finished third at the recently-concluded Copa America after establishing a 2-1 win over Chile in the playoffs.

The 32-year-old, who had already slammed the tournament's match officials in the Albiceleste's 2-0 loss to Brazil in the semi-finals, was sent off in the first half of the game after an altercation with Chile skipper Gary Medel.

An infuriated Messi refused to accept his bronze medal from the podium after the game and instead went on a rant, slamming the CONMEBOL for setting up this year's edition of the tournament for Brazil to win.

Speaking of his red card, the Barcelona superstar said, "With a yellow card it would have been over for both of us, but, well, maybe I'm paying for what I said last time. The important thing is that the team finished the tournament well. We do not have to get caught up in the lack of respect that happened here."

Herrera, who is Chile's second-choice keeper, has slammed Messi for his comments, citing Argentina's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification process as arbitration as well.

Speaking on Canal de Futbol (via 24 Horas), he said, "You have to be ‘shameless’ to claim now for arbitration. Argentina was hanging on for the World Cup and they sanctioned him for four games against Chile for insulting a referee."

"We were all there, and when he gets the punishment, he gets banned for one game and ends up playing very well against Ecuador, what are you talking about now?"

The Chilean further question Argentina's FIFA World Cup wins in the past saying, "They have two cups of the world: one in dictatorship and another with a goal with the hand,” he continued before targetting Messi once more."

He added, "Now it’s your turn to lose, and keep quiet."

It remains to be seen if Messi will receive the reported two-year ban from international football for his antics.