Copa America: Lionel Messi refuses to accept third-place medal, doesn't want to be a part of 'corruption and disrespect'

Argentina v Chile: Third Place Match - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has explained why he refused to go up on the podium and collect his bronze medal following the Albiceleste's 2-1 win over Chile in the 2019 Copa America on Saturday.

According to the poster boy of football, it did not make sense going up there because that would then result in him being a part of 'corruption.'

In case you didn't know...

Argentina won the hot-tempered battle for a third-place finish in the South American tournament courtesy of goals from Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

Messi, who provided an assist for the first goal, proved to be one of the major talking points after the clash owing to the second career red card he received in the first half.

Eight minutes before the break, the Barcelona talisman clashed with the opposition's Gary Medel after the defender put the ball out of play. The two players were seen in a heated altercation before match referee Mauro Diaz de Vivar gave them the marching orders.

The red card marks the Ballon d'Or winner's first since his debut with the national team against Hungary in 2005.

The heart of the matter

After the final whistle, an angered Messi even refused to join his teammates at the podium to collect their third-place medals.

After the game, Messi reiterated his feelings about the biased nature of the referee decisions and once again accused them of favoring Brazil and setting them up to win the tournament.

The 32-year-old further explained why he refused to accept a third-place finish saying (via Metro Sport):

"I didn’t go to the podium because we shouldn’t be part of the corruption and lack of respect. We were meant for more but they didn’t let us be in the final. The corruption and the refs didn’t allow the people to enjoy and football is ruined."

The recapitulating of the above fact only portrays the magnitude of angst and disgust in Messi, as he continued:

"The corruption and the referees didn’t allow us to be in the final. You have to say the truth."

What's next?

The Copa America final is scheduled to take place between Brazil and Peru later today.