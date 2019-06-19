×
Copa America: 'Messi does not care about comparisons to Maradona, he cares about winning,' says Diego Simeone

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
380   //    19 Jun 2019, 13:31 IST

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has joined a host of football personalities who have come out in defence of Lionel Messi amid heavy criticisms he is facing for Argentina's international disappointments.

In case you didn't know...

Argentina kicked off their 2019 Copa America campaign with a discouraging 2-0 defeat to Colombia in their opening game, as their hopes of long-awaited international success suffered a serious blow.

It did not take long for the longstanding criticisms against Messi to pop up once again as fans and critics continued to slam the Barcelona talisman for his inability to replicate his club form on the international stage.

With the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the squad, La Albiceleste won the Under-20 World Cup and a gold medal in the Olympics but failed to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and consecutive Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016. 

Messi's international shortcomings have led many to believe he is not as influential as Diego Maradona, a national hero who actually led the country to World Cup glory in 1986.

The heart of the matter

Simeone believes Messi is unconcerned with such comparisons, stating that the 31-year-old forward only cares about winning with his national team.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Simeone said, "To see it as I see it in Spain, Messi cares about winning, he does not care about comparisons. He wants to win."

"I do not have any doubt. He wants to score goals, make goals, make goals, make goals (sic) and wants to win."

The Argentine manager added that the FIFA World Cup is what Messi needs and he has no doubt that the Barcelona superstar will play in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

"I have no doubt that he will be in Qatar, especially a World Cup, that is what he needs and wants."

What's next?

Argentina will hope to make up for their disastrous start to the Copa America campaign when they face Paraguay in their second group clash on Thursday.

Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi Diego Simeone
