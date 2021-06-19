Copa America: Neymar draws closer to Pele record as Brazil thump Peru

The 2021 Copa America has everything going smoothly for Brazil. A late decision to award hosting rights to the country seems to have boosted the Selecao’s impressive form.

Tite’s side won the previous edition of the tournament and are looking to make it back-to-back victories. That will not come easy, but Brazil are currently looking very sharp.

Having made light work of Venezuela in their opening group game, the Selecao made Peru the latest victim in their thrashing spree. Brazil were fancied coming into the game but made it look remarkably simple as they shipped four goals past their opponents.

#CopaAmérica🏆



FIM DE JOGO! Com gols de Alex Sandro, Neymar, Éverton Ribeiro e Richarlison, o Brasil 🇧🇷 vence o Peru 🇵🇪 por 4-0



¡LO TERMINÓ! Brasil venció 4-0 a Perú con goles de A. Sandro, Neymar, Éverton y Richarlison



🇧🇷 Brasil 🆚 Perú 🇵🇪#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/yJzyjkXph1 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 18, 2021

Brazil cruise past Peru in Copa America

The party started as early as the 12th minute when Gabriel Jesus set up Alex Sandro to open the scoring for the Selecao.

Put on the back foot for larger periods, Peru’s defence had to stay sharp to prevent a tennis scoreline in the first half. To their credit, they managed to stop Brazil from adding to their tally.

However, the quality that Tite’s team possess requires more than just resilience to stop them. Neymar took control of the game and ran riot on the flanks. The PSG star made it 2-0 after the hour mark before Everton Ribeiro also got his name on the score sheet. There was still time for Neymar to add some gloss as he set up Richarlison to make it 4-0.

It was a resounding victory for the Selecao, who have laid down the gauntlet. They mean business and they’re currently laying waste to all before them.

FICAMOS TODOS EMOCIONADOS 😭@Neymarjr e suas palavras cheias de emoção após grande vitória da @CBF_Futebol 🇧🇷 na CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆



NOS EMOCIONAMOS TODOS 😭



Neymar y sus palabras llenas de emoción tras la gran victoria de Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraOContinente #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/fgOBWO4KYY — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 18, 2021

Neymar nears Pele's Brazil record

Once again, Neymar was the star of the show for his country. The former Barcelona forward was involved in two goals in Brazil’s victory over Venezuela. The 29-year-old was at his sparkling best and his goal also saw him take his tally for the national team to 68 goals, just nine short of Pele’s record of 77.

Brazil boss Tite said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Besoccer:

"I don't know where Neymar can reach. In terms of technical capacity, I really hope he's always healthy and doesn't get injured."

At 29, Neymar has many more years in front of him to break Pele’s goal scoring record for Brazil. Even better, he looks destined to lead his country to a second successive Copa America title.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee