Copa America: Top 5 EPL Stars to Watch

The 2021 Copa America kicked off last night and we are set to see quite a few familiar faces from European clubs in the coming weeks. Defending champions Brazil kicked off the tournament against Venezuela last night to inaugurate the championship to crown the best team in South America.

Here's how the participants in this year's @CopaAmerica are ranked in their continent!



Do @CBF_Futebol have it in them to retain their 🏆?



Watch #CopaAmerica on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/Y3jIg4RVCn 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/46NM3mpNx0 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) June 12, 2021

The tournament is structured into two groups of five teams each, after guest teams Australia and Qatar pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns. Argentina are grouped alongside heavyweights Uruguay and Chile, as well as Paraguay and Bolivia in Group A.

Defending champions and hosts Brazil headline Group B which also contains Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

Copa America starts today.



Can Leo Messi finally add an international title to his collection? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PyV531As8G — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 13, 2021

The top 4 from each group will make it to the quarterfinals, while the final is set to take place at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio da Janiero on July 10th.

While Brazil's Neymar Jr. and Argentina's Lionel Messi will hog the headlines, there are a bunch of talented English Premier League players who have made it to their nations' squads and are sure to light up the competition.

Here, we take a look at the top five Premier League stars who are likely to make their presence felt during the course of the Copa.

#5-Richarlison (Forward, Brazil & Everton)

Richarlison has replicated his Everton success in the national team also

24-year-old Everton forward Richarlison is expected to partner Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus to make up a star studded attacking quartet for Tite's Brazil.

Since making his Brazil debut in 2018, the América Mineiro academy product has grown from strength to strength, registering nine goals and four assists in 26 caps.

Good vibes only for Neymar 🕺 pic.twitter.com/KowerHknpa — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 9, 2021

He provides Tite with multiple options, being equally adept at being the target man up-front as well as drifting wide to create chances for his teammates. Richarlison had a sub-par season with Everton in 2020-21 by his standards, but still managed to register seven goals and three assists in the league as the Toffees finished a dismal 10th.

He remains one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League and is rumored to be wanted by his former Everton boss, a certain Carlo Ancelotti, who is now at Real Madrid.

Having started both of Brazil's FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June as well as Brazil's game against Venezuela last night, the Everton man is bound to be one of the first names on the Brazilian teamsheet for the rest of the tournament.

