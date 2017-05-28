Copa del Rey 2016/17, Barcelona 3-1 Alaves: Player Ratings

Some inspiration from Lionel Messi ensured Barcelona ended their season with a trophy in their silverware cabinet.

by Simon Harrison Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2017, 11:58 IST

Barcelona players celebrate scoring against Alaves

Barcelona ensured that they waved goodbye to both their season and Luis Enrique with a 3-1 Copa del Rey final win over Alaves on Saturday evening, with Lionel Messi being the key man.

The Argentine chipped in with a goal and an assist on the night, with Neymar and Paco Alcacer popping up with the others, while Theo Hernandez replied for El Glorioso via a free kick.

The favourites were able to close out the second half in fairly comfortable fashion, meaning that Luis Enrique lifted another trophy, while Athletic Bilbao profited from Alaves’ failing by securing a Europa League spot.

(All players are rated out of 10)

Barcelona

Jasper Cillessen - 7

Made a couple of good saves and could do absolutely nothing about Theo Hernandez’s wonderful free kick. Quick off his line to make a couple of rushed clearances.

Javier Mascherano - 6

Forced off on a stretcher early on, following a horrible clash of heads with Marcos Llorente that left Barcelona’s makeshift right-back bloodied.

Gerard Pique - 7

Bailed Samuel Umtiti out of trouble on a couple of occasions, and was a generally firm presence at the heart of a defence that was pushed and probed quite a bit in the second half.

Samuel Umtiti - 6

Not the Frenchman’s most confident outing in a Barcelona shirt. Looked a bit nervous in the first half, but soon eased into it after the break. Very unfortunate to pick up a yellow card.

Jordi Alba - 7

Full of energy and was always keen to rush to the left-hand byline in an attempt to get in behind Kiko Femenia. Defensively, the former Valencia man wasn’t asked all too many tough questions.

Ivan Rakitic - 7

Went close with a couple of ambitious shots, but kept possession ticking over in central midfield adequately. No-thrills performance, but the Croatia international worked hard.

Sergio Busquets - 6

Sat at the base of midfield, but did get the license to go for a wander later in the evening. Didn’t do anything flashy and kept things simple as Barcelona controlled possession.

Andres Iniesta - 6.5

Drifted into some pockets of space in between the lines well, but couldn’t quite add a finishing touch to his performance. Received some rough treatment and committed a couple of bad fouls himself.

Lionel Messi - 9

Tucked home a lovely finish to open the scoring, before playing a vital role in the build-up play to the second. He set up the third with a lovely pass in behind Alaves’ lines, wrapping up the trophy and a man-of-the-match performance.

Paco Alcacer - 7.5

Tucked home a powerful finish to make it 3-1, and could have grabbed a second but for some good goalkeeping from Fernando Pacheco. Full of running and linked up in the front three rather well.

Neymar - 7.5

Stabbed home the game’s third goal, with what was potentially his simplest goal of the season - but he may have been in an offside position. Assisted Messi’s opener with a neat one-two and should have earned his side a penalty.

Substitutes

Andre Gomes - 7

Very good performance from the Portuguese substitute, who did well in a fairly alien position of right-back. Made some blocks and picked out a lovely assist for Neymar’s goal.

Aleix Vidal - 6

Made his return from injury about two months ahead of schedule. Didn’t have much time to make an impact on the field, but the fans gave the Spaniard a lovely reception.