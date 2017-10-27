Copa del Rey 2017/18: Fuenlabrada 0-2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings

Real Madrid won the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie against Fuenlabrada 2-0. Here's a look at the player ratings for either team

by Mathaeus Abuwa Player ratings 27 Oct 2017, 09:57 IST

Zinedine Zidane's side beat Fuenlabrada thanks to a couple of penalties

Real Madrid have actually only won the Copa Del Rey twice in 24 seasons, so Zinedine Zidane was determined to set this campaign off in the right fashion. The Frenchman selected a youthful squad to take on a third division Fuenlabrada side.

In the end, the Spanish champions had too much firepower for the Segunda B team, winning the game 2-0 after putting away a couple of penalties. Notably, both teams were reduced to 10 men towards the later part of the game.

Paco Candela was sent off in the 79th minute for the hosts, while Real Madrid's Jesus Vallejo was sent off in the 89th minute.

Here’s how the players from either team rated:

Fuenlabrada

Fuenlabrada v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey

Jordi Codina: 6.5/10

When the 35-year-old first found out he’d be facing the mighty Galacticos, I’m sure he mentally prepared himself for a night of torture. Instead, it was a relatively quiet game for the Spaniard. However, the Spaniard will hold the memory for a lifetime of when he tipped onto the bar a fantastic volley from Marcos Llorente.

Mikel Iribas: 5/10

The right-back’s conservative approach to the game hindered him attacking-wise, thus making his influence on the game minimal. Having to mark the tricky Alvaro Tejero didn’t help matters either.

Cata Diaz: 5/10

Having to deal with the runs of Mayoral and Asensio proved to be too much for the 38-year-old centre-back. He put in a valiant effort to constantly mark their movement but in the end, it took its toll on him.

Armando Lozano: 6/10

Much like his defensive partner, Lozano struggled to keep up with the onslaught Real Madrid presented to their goal.

Fran Garcia: 4/10

In his one telling contribution to the game, Garcia found himself on the wrong side of Hakimi, resulting in a desperate tug of the right-back’s shirt. This led to a penalty, decided the game and ultimately undid all of Fuenlabrada’s hard work.

Miguel Atienza: 5/10

The 18-year-old midfielder looked star-struck in the middle of the park, as he struggled to inflict any type of tempo on the game.

Luis Milla: 5.5/10

Luis Milla did his best all game to track the runs of Asensio and Ceballos, rendering him futile in Fuenlabrada’s attack.

Hugo Fraile: 5/10

The Spanish right winger was limited in his effectiveness in attack. Instead, he spent most of the game tracking Madrid’s Tejero and Hernandez.

Jan Quero: 5.5/10

The flamboyant attacking midfielder was Fuenlabrada’s only source of attacking creativity in the middle. In three games so far in the Copa Del Rey, Quero has averaged 10 touches per game and scored 1 goal. However, after a half of being nullified, Quero was substituted in the 52nd minute.

Dani Fernandez: 4/10

Fernandez cut an isolated figure up front as he was starved of both service and time on the ball. In the end, he was so frustrated that he was taken off at half-time.

Dionisio Villalba: 5/10

The winger tried his best to support the attack, but such was his defensive work that he could not effectively build from midfield.

Substitutions:

Alvaro Portilla: 5/10

The 31-year-old midfielder came on at halftime but simply added to the numbers Fuenlabrada had in their low-block.

Yaw Annor: 5/10

The 19-year-old made his Copa Del Rey debut tonight and what a way to start your cup career, against the mighty Real Madrid themselves! However, it wasn’t a night to remember as the forward only completed 50% of his passes.

Paco Candela: 2/10

The midfielder came on in the 72nd minute and instead of influencing the game positively, Candela received two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes. By the 79th minute, he was back in the dressing room.