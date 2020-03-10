Copa Libertadores 2020: Six matches to feast your eyes on tonight

3 early and 3 late kick-offs promise keen tussles

After matchday one in the Copa Libertadores took place last week, teams barely have any time to rest, as there is another set of fixtures due to take place this week.Tuesday night action will feature six match-ups, three early kick-offs and three later ones, which get underways shortly after tonight's Champions League battles.

Santos enjoyed a brilliant smash and grab away win over Defensa y Justicia who were making their debut in the competition. Santos will take on Delfin in one of the early kick-off, who last week earned a point over an Olimpia side, who have huge ambitions going forward in the Copa Libertadores this year.

Tigre will travel to Bolivia to take on Bolivar in a game where both sides will be hoping to bounce back from disappointing results in matchday one, Bolivar lost 2-0 in Paraguay to Guarani and Tigre lost by the same scoreline at home to Palmeiras. In the final of the earlier kick-offs Universidad Católica host América de Cali. Both teams last time out lost heavily and will be eager to get things back on track.

In the late kick-off matches, newly crowned champions of Argentina - Boca Juniors, play Independiente Medellín who have been struggling for form of late, but a win at the weekend against Millonarios could be the confidence booster they need especially when facing a tough task at La Bombonera.

Libertad is huge favourites going into their match against Caracas and will want to build on what has been a fantastic start to the season in all competitions which sees them top of the standings in Paraguay, as well as, a gritty performance last time out in the Copa Libertadores, winning 2-1 away in Colombia.

The second Brazilian side in action tonight is Palmeiras who face Paraguayan side Guarani. Guarani will most likely try to make the game awkward for the Brazilians trying to remain compact when defending and taking their chances when they do get them, something which Libertad did so well last week.

