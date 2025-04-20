Copenhagen and AGF Aarhus battle for three points in a Danish Superliga Championship playoff clash on Monday at Parken Stadium.
The hosts will look to bounce back from a debilitating 4-2 defeat at title rivals Midtjylland last weekend. They were two goals down at the break, thanks to Adam Buksa and Mikel Gogorza strikes. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Victor Froholdt drew the game level with 15 minutes left, but Ousmane Diao and Buksa's late strikes sealed all three points for Midtjylland.
Aarhus, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at Randers FC. Simen Nordli, Wessel Dammers and Mohamed Toure scored to put Randers 3-0 up by the 55th minute before Patrick Mortensen scored a late consolation.
The loss left them in fifth spot in the standings with 40 points after 26 games, while Copenhagen dropped to second with 47 points.
Copenhagen vs AGF Aarhus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Copenhagen have 48 wins from their last 95 head-to-head games with Aarhus, losing 20.
- Their most recent clash in November saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Their last eight head-to-head games have seen both sides score.
- Nine of Copenhagen's last 11 competitive games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margina.
- Six of Aarhus' last seven league games have had goals at both ends.
- The away side on the day are winless in five head-to-head games, losing four.
Copenhagen vs AGF Aarhus Prediction
Copenhagen saw their title hopes take a hit last week with their defeat to the defending champions. Jacob Neestrop will be eager for his side to return to winning ways to retain their hopes of wresting the title.
Aarhus, for their part, have continental qualification in their sights, with three points seperating them from third-placed Brondby. However, they have been poor travelers, having won one of their last 13 away games across competitions.
Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Copenhagen 2-1 Aarhus
Copenhagen vs AGF Aarhus Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals